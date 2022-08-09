Fans aren't happy that Shamrock Rovers huge Europa League game tonight isn't being televised on RTE
TONIGHT, SHAMROCK ROVERS play KF Shkupi of North Macedonia in the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round (8pm Irish time) 

Rover's travel to the Phillip II Stadium in Skopje with a 3-1 lead from the first leg and will be looking to make it to the group stage for the Europa League.  

If Rovers win, they will either face Azerbaijan’s Qarabağ FK, or Hungary’s Ferencváros, with the first leg away and if Stephen Bradley's side enter the Europa League group stage, they will pocket €3.6 million. 

However, if Rovers lose the play-off, they will enter the third-tier Europa Conference League group stage and earn €3.3 million. 

Tonight, is a huge game for the League of Ireland champions and unfortunately it will not be broadcast on terrestrial television tonight (Tuesday) 

RTE One are showing the Irish soap Fair City at 8pm, while Top Gear will be broadcast on RTE Two at the same time. 

It was announced today that St Patrick's Athletics' second leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round will be broadcast on the RTE News channel, the RTE News Now app and the RTE Player and the Rovers stance has not changed

Fans online have slammed the decision to not show Rover's biggest game of the season thus far. 

"Shamrock Rovers and Pats both in massive European games this week, but neither match is shown on TV, said one user on Monday 

"Really is disappointing that no Irish broadcaster has decided to broadcast the game. Shamrock Rovers are playing for place in European group stage tomorrow night." 

RTE are very selective with who which team they broadcast. For example, Rovers goalless draw away to Hibernians of Malta and the 3-0 loss to Ludogorets of Bulgaria in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League, and St Pats famous win over CSKA Sofia in the Conference League qualifier last Thursday was also shown on TV

"Looks like Shamrock Rovers game on Tuesday will not be on Irish TV. The game is for a group stage spot, but yet still nobody cares to cover It. Irish sport is really let-down by a non-existent Irish TV industry," said another fan 

Hoops boss Bradley has said that 'it's really disappointing', but hopes that people can find a stream 

"It’s really disappointing. Hopefully, we can get a stream for the fans to watch it back home. It is such a big game for the club and for Irish football, hopefully they can get to watch it.” 

Let's hope that RTE or other Irish outlets come to their senses and let people see the game. 

