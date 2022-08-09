Fans looking to watch Shamrock Rovers second leg Europe League game tonight will be able to do so via a LOITV stream
Dublin , Ireland - 4 August 2022; Senghor Faustin of Shkupi during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round first leg match between Shamrock Rovers and Shkupi at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

IT WAS REVEALED yesterday that Shamrock Rovers second leg Europe League qualifying game against FC Shkupi would not be broadcast live on TV. 

RTE One are showing the Irish soap Fair City at 8pm, while Top Gear will be broadcast on RTE Two at the same time. This angered fans online. 



 

It was announced today that St Patrick's Athletics' second leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round will be broadcast on the RTE News channel, the RTE News Now app and the RTE Player and the Rovers stance had not changed. 

But now it's been revealed that fans of the League of Ireland champions will be able to see the game via a stream on LOITV. 

A statement on the Shamrock Rovers website said, "All at Shamrock Rovers are delighted that tonight’s crucial Europa League 3rd Qualifying round tie away to FC Shkupi 1927 will now be available to stream to fans in Ireland and the UK. 

"The stream is now available to purchase on LOITV at the cost of €10. Kick-off tonight is 8pm Irish time" 

Fans of the club seemed happy with the news 

One user said: "Now that that distraction is outta the way it's time to sort out group stage football for Irelands number 1." 

"Get in there. Top work from the club." 

The game kicks off at 8pm tonight.  

Stephen Bradley's team lead 3-1 from the first leg, which was held in Tallaght.  

A penalty from Graham Burke gave Stephen Bradley's side an early lead and Dylan Watts made it 2-0 around the half hour mark.   

The visitors pulled one back with a wonder strike from Queven Da Silva, but the victory was secured thanks to a brilliant Gary O'Neill strike from outside the box in the 96th minute. 

If Rovers win, they will either play Azerbaijani side Qarabag or Hungary's Ferencvaros in the next round.  

If they lose, they will drop to the Europa Conference league and play either Ballkani Kosovo or Ki Klaksvik Faroe Islands 



 

