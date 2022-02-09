Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond slams boxing stars for endorsing Dublin mobster Daniel Kinahan
Sport

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond slams boxing stars for endorsing Dublin mobster Daniel Kinahan

FINE GAEL TD Neale Richmond has slammed boxing's biggest stars for endorsing Dublin gangster Daniel Kinahan.The Dubliner was pictured with Tyson Fury, the heavyweight champion of the world in Dubai. 

The feared mob boss, who runs a global drugs and arms cartel worth €1billion on a roof-top gym.

Kinahan got himself involved in boxing circles and founded MTK, originally MGM, in 2012 alongside former pro fighter Matthew Macklin, who has no involvement in crime.

Richmond spoke to the Irish Mirror and refuted claims that the mobster had nothing do with boxing.

“Once again, the pretense that arch mobster Daniel Kinahan has no involvement in top level boxing has been shattered by his own damning actions.

“He should not be allowed to live a charmed life in exile as the families of his gang’s victims continue to mourn here in Ireland.

“No one should be silent on who this man really is.

“As per the Irish courts, Daniel Kinahan is the most notorious mob boss Ireland has seen for years.

“His cartel has heaped misery on the streets of our capital through drugs, terror and murder.

“We need to see promoters, fighters, commercial partners and most importantly the TV companies take a stand and stop this blatant sportwashing.”

Fury and Kinahan have previous history together. The Gypsy King thanked the Dubliner in 2020 for getting his fight with rival Anthony Joshua ratified.

Fury said:

"I'm just after getting off the phone there with Daniel Kinahan.

"He's just informed me that the biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed."

But due to a clause in Deontay Wilder's contract the fight never went ahead.

Amid fury and backlash, Kinahan supposedly “stepped away” from those multi-million euro negotiations.

