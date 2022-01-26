Free admission for London GAA supporters to Allianz League home games
Sport

Free admission for London GAA supporters to Allianz League home games

london , United Kingdom - 6 May 2018; Sligo players run out prior to the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between London and Sligo at McGovern Park in Ruislip, London, England. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
IRISH GAA fans in London have been granted a lovely surprise ahead of 2022 Allianz League. There will be no cost of admission for supporters at all Allianz League games at McGovern Park this year.

