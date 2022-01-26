Free admission for London GAA supporters to Allianz League home games

IRISH GAA fans in London have been granted a lovely surprise ahead of 2022 Allianz League. There will be no cost of admission for supporters at all Allianz League games at McGovern Park this year.
The hurling and football teams will return for the first time since pandemic began in March 2020.
The scheme is aimed at rewarding players for their efforts with increasing home support. It's also to create a 'Club London' atmosphere for five weekends over February and March to promote Gaelic games at its highest level in the English capital.
Micheal Maher's side's first game was against Waterford on 6 February, The hurlers under Kevin McMullan's welcome Mayo to the Ruislip venue on 13 February.
London GAA's decision to forego gate receipts for the five home national league games was made to encourage all London Gaels to come and support our hurling and football teams,”
Mr Corbett is quoted saying by RTE Sport.
"Whilst the income from the national league is required to fund London GAA, we feel that after no inter-county activity since March 2020 we need to do what we can to support our players and management who are putting in every effort for the upcoming league campaign.
"Since March 2020 we realize, we have lost a particularly important focus and that is our county teams, and we look forward to the Gaels of London coming to our home games."
Full list of London GAA home fixtures in the National League:
Football
6 February - London v Waterford
27 February - London v Wexford
20 March - London v Cavan
Hurling
13 February - London v Mayo
6 March - London v Wicklow
