Free admission for London GAA supporters to Allianz League home games

The scheme is aimed at rewarding players for their efforts with increasing home support. It's also to create a 'Club London' atmosphere for five weekends over February and March to promote Gaelic games at its highest level in the English capital.

Micheal Maher's side's first game was against Waterford on 6 February, The hurlers under Kevin McMullan's welcome Mayo to the Ruislip venue on 13 February.

London GAA's decision to forego gate receipts for the five home national league games was made to encourage all London Gaels to come and support our hurling and football teams,” Mr Corbett is quoted saying by RTE Sport.

"Whilst the income from the national league is required to fund London GAA, we feel that after no inter-county activity since March 2020 we need to do what we can to support our players and management who are putting in every effort for the upcoming league campaign.

"Since March 2020 we realize, we have lost a particularly important focus and that is our county teams, and we look forward to the Gaels of London coming to our home games."

Full list of London GAA home fixtures in the National League:

Football

6 February - London v Waterford

27 February - London v Wexford

20 March - London v Cavan

Hurling

13 February - London v Mayo

6 March - London v Wicklow