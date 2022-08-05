Fulham have signed Shane Duffy on a season-long loan

FULHAM HAVE SIGNED Shane Duffy from Brighton on a season-long loan

This will be Duffy's second spell on loan after a failed loan spell at Celtic in 2020.

Duffy now joins the Championship winners in London Fulahm for the season

"I got a call a couple of days ago. I didn't have time to think about it really, but I spoke to the manager, and I knew it was right for me," said Duffy,

"He spoke about his plans and targets for me and the squad, it was a really positive talk and I’m really excited to work with him.

"I’ve had a good pre-season with Brighton, and I want to thank them for giving me the opportunity to go and get games," Duffy added.

Graham Potter gave his reasons for the move and feels that a move could be positive.

"Shane has been an outstanding servant to this club and is rightly held in high esteem by everyone here," Potter told Brighton's website.

"There was no pressure on him to leave, but typically he wanted to play regular football, and while he was still part of our wider squad, we could not guarantee him that.

"This move will give him that opportunity, which is really important to him as the captain of the Republic of Ireland, and Fulham are getting a player who has great experience at this level."

Fulham play Liverpool in the early kickoff on Saturday.