Fulham have signed Shane Duffy on a season-long loan
Sport

Fulham have signed Shane Duffy on a season-long loan

FULHAM HAVE SIGNED Shane Duffy from Brighton on a season-long loan 

This will be Duffy's second spell on loan after a failed loan spell at Celtic in 2020.  

Duffy now joins the Championship winners in London Fulahm for the season 

"I got a call a couple of days ago. I didn't have time to think about it really, but I spoke to the manager, and I knew it was right for me," said Duffy, 

"He spoke about his plans and targets for me and the squad, it was a really positive talk and I’m really excited to work with him. 

"I’ve had a good pre-season with Brighton, and I want to thank them for giving me the opportunity to go and get games," Duffy added. 

Graham Potter gave his reasons for the move and feels that a move could be positive. 

"Shane has been an outstanding servant to this club and is rightly held in high esteem by everyone here," Potter told Brighton's website. 

"There was no pressure on him to leave, but typically he wanted to play regular football, and while he was still part of our wider squad, we could not guarantee him that. 

"This move will give him that opportunity, which is really important to him as the captain of the Republic of Ireland, and Fulham are getting a player who has great experience at this level." 

Fulham play Liverpool in the early kickoff on Saturday.

See More: Fulham, Shane Duffy

Related

Ireland's U21 winger Ollie O' Neill is being watched by West Ham and Tottenham
Sport 2 months ago

Ireland's U21 winger Ollie O' Neill is being watched by West Ham and Tottenham

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Fulham fan sues after 'Come On You Whites' number place rejected over 'racial overtones' in US
News 3 years ago

Fulham fan sues after 'Come On You Whites' number place rejected over 'racial overtones' in US

By: Aidan Lonergan

Mick McCarthy linked with Fulham
Sport 7 years ago

Mick McCarthy linked with Fulham

By: Irish Post

Latest

The Celts — myth or misnomer?
News 15 hours ago

The Celts — myth or misnomer?

By: Mal Rogers

Resolution of conflict requires hope and research
News 15 hours ago

Resolution of conflict requires hope and research

By: Gerry Molumby

Darren Gleeson has been confirmed as Antrim's Senior Hurling Manager on a two year term with an option for a third year.
Sport 19 hours ago

Darren Gleeson has been confirmed as Antrim's Senior Hurling Manager on a two year term with an option for a third year.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

43 pro contracts have been given to Ireland 15s and 7s women's players
Sport 21 hours ago

43 pro contracts have been given to Ireland 15s and 7s women's players

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs KF Shkupi details for tonight
Sport 22 hours ago

Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs KF Shkupi details for tonight

By: Conor O'Donoghue