Gavin Bazunu has admitted that Willy Caballero has been a 'real help' to him since joining Southampton
Sport

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Gavin Bazunu of Southampton during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 6, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

IRELAND'S NUMBER 1 Gavin Bazunu has admitted that Willy Caballero has been a 'real help' to him since joining Southampton from Manchester City in a £12million move this summer.  

Caballero who is 20 years older than the Dubliner was a Bazunu's teammate at Manchester City and has helped the Irish keeper settle a St Mary's. 

Bazunu was selected ahead of Alex McCarthy, and Caballero by Ralph Hasenhuttl in the 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.  

Speaking to a newspaper based in Southampton called the Southern Daily Echo Bazunu said the Argentine has 'been brilliant' 

“Willy has been brilliant, he claimed 

“He is probably one of the players I am closest to in the group. I sit next to him in the changing room. 

“One of the big things is we have both worked with the goalkeeper coach at Manchester City (Xabier Mancisidor), so we have both learned similar techniques and both think about the goalkeeper position in a similar way. 

“That really helps.” 

The former Shamrock Rovers keeper spent last season on loan at Portsmouth and managed to keep 16 cleans sheets for Southampton's rivals. 

He also won the club's Players' Player and Player of the Season for his performances 

When asked what was the most important aspect of going out on loan, he added, " 

"The two loan spells, the biggest thing was just to get the game time. I’ve played almost 100 games now in professional football and I feel like that’s a really solid foundation to help me to step up to this next level." 

Southampton welcome Leeds to St Mary’s in the Premier League on Saturday. 

See More: Football, Gavin Bazunu, Southampton

