Gavin Bazunu says 'he and the team are not listening to the noise surrounding Southampton's patchy form this season'

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND GOALKEEPER GAVIN BAZUNU has admitted he is not listening to the constant speculation and gossip around Southampton's up and down form in the Premier League this year.

The Dubliner signed from Manchester City after impressing on-loan at the Saint's rivals Portsmouth last year, where he won a host of awards down the south coast.

Life hasn't been as rosey for Bazunu at Southampton. The club lie 17th in the table and are struggling to pick up any sort of momentum in this year's campaign.

The manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has also been touted as one of the next contenders in the forever moving sack race.

Despite all the noise and drama around the clubs current predicament, the Ireland number one claimed that he and his teammates aren't listening to the outside noise and are fully focused on the job at hand.

“There is scrutiny no matter where you are, there is always going to be pressure. But for myself and the team, we have our own standards, and we demand them within,” Bazunu told the Daily Echo.

“We’re not listening to the noise outside but focussing on the next game or next training session every week, and that’s all we can do.

“It’s a big thing I’ve noticed at this level. Everyone has their opinion, and everyone has something to say, but the best players in the world are those who are able to shut it out once they step onto the pitch.”

Bazunu in the same interview also said the England's top league is a huge learning curve for him, but it's one that he's taken in his stride as the months have gone on.

“It’s everything it’s lived up to be, it’s exciting, it’s full of the best players in the world and my point of view is taking each game trying to learn from every one of them as much as I can,” Bazunu said.

“My standards for myself and where I want to be are high enough that it’s above where anyone else would expect me to be. My goal is to follow my own standards rather than the expectations of other people.”

Southampton played free-flowing Manchester City last weekend and Bazunu had the chance to show his old club Manchester City how much he's improved despite the 4-0 loss.

It was a really special moment for me to be able to go back to the club that gave me my opportunity over here in England,” he said.

“It was really nice to see some familiar faces and speak to people I have worked with. It was a disappointing result (4-0) but definitely a special moment for me.”

Southampton play West Ham this weekend on Sunday at 14.00.