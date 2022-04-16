Giorgos Giakoumakis will miss the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 09: Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis goes down injured as he recieves treatment from the physio during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and St Johnstone at Celtic Park, on April 09, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Giorgos Giakoumakis will miss the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers this weekend.

The Greek striker scored in the Celtic's 7-0 demolition win over St Johnstone last week but will miss this weekend's game after coming off in the game.

He has scored 12 times since the winter break as Celtic chase a domestic treble again

He is the only absentee from Postecoglou's side

The Celtic coach said: "With Giakoumakis, the prognosis wasn't anything too serious. It will probably keep him out this weekend but we are pretty confident he will be available next weekend. David Turnbull trained and is fine, James Forrest trained and is fine as well."

Japan forward Furuhashi had not played since Celtic's previous meeting with St Johnstone on Boxing Day.

Postecoglou said:  “I don’t think he is ready to play 90 or 120 (minutes) but he’s ready to play. He was back in and got some match minutes last weekend and he has had two solid weeks of training with the group.

“We train pretty hard and he has matched those levels so that means he is ready to play. Can he see out 90 or 120? Unlikely because he has been out for so long but he is ready to play and that’s the important thing.”

Daizen Maeda could also feature

Hearts or Hibs will meet the winner of this semi-final

Celtic vs Rangers. Scottish Cup Semi-Final. Hampden Park.

