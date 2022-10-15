Here's Munster's team to play the Vodacom Bulls KO:7.35pm, UK/Ireland time)
The Munster side has been named for tonight’s round 5 United Rugby Championship clash against Vodacom Bulls at Thomond Park (7.35pm). 

This will be Munster's first Thomond Park game this season 

A scheduled upgrade of the playing surface at Thomond Park was completed over the summer as a hybrid pitch with reinforced turf technology, like one in the Aviva Stadium, was installed. 

Munster academy graduate Edwin Edogbo makes his first start in the second row  

20-year-old Patrick Campbell starts at fullback 

Jeremy Loughman starts for the first time this year, while Joey Carbery starts at out-half after playing at fullback last week in the defeat to Connacht. 

Several Emerging Ireland players also return to the side. These include the likes of Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa, Tom Ahern, Jack Crowley and John Hodnett, who all start on the bench 

Here's a full rundown of the team for game against Vodacom Bulls at Thomond Park (7.35pm). 

Fullback: 15 Patrick Campbell
Winger: 14 Calvin Nash,
Centres: 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Dan Goggin,
Winger: 11 Shane Daly,
Outhalf: 10 Joey Carbery, Scrumhalf: 9 Craig Casey,
Frontrow: 1 Jeremy Loughman,2.Niall Scannell, 3. Stephen Archer,
Secondrow: 4 Jean Kleyn, 5.Edwin Edogbo
Backrow: 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7. Peter O’Mahony (C), 8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, Tom Ahern, Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, John Hodnett.

