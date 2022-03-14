Hugo Keenan feels a Triple Crown win in the Aviva would be 'so special' this year
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Ireland full back Hugo Keenan in action during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on March 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

IRELAND'S SECOND try scorer Hugo Keenan feels that if Ireland were to secure a Triple crown in front of the Aviva that it would be so special for the current Irish side.

It was Keenan's 19th cap in an Irish jersey and his best to date with the fullback playing his part in a hard fought 32-15 win over the England team.

Ireland are one win away from winning the Triple Crown trophy and have often gone for bigger prizes and victories.

But victories against Welsh and the English have put Ireland in a prime position to secure it against Scotland next week. 

It's not a cup that Irish fans have any great love for. Ireland have two Triple Crowns in 13 years, but have won a handful of Six Nations champions and two Grand slams.

Keenan(25) feels that the prize will push this Irish team onto bigger and better things. 

"It would be so special.

"What is it, two Triple Crowns in the last 13 years? To do it in front of a home crowd, I can't remember the last time the lads have lifted silverware in the Aviva so yeah it'll be incredible.

"These are the days you want to be involved in and all focus is going to be on that Scotland game and learning our lessons from the England match. Yeah, putting our best foot forward to win that game and give the crowd something to cheer about and give our families something to be proud of.

The fullback had a superb game against the English in London on Saturday and even got on the scoresheet. The chance to win silverware in front of a packed Aviva crowd would be an exciting one according to the Leinster man

"We were delighted to come over and get the win. It's such a tough place to go and to get the four tries and to put ourselves in a position to win a bit of silverware next week. he said

"That's what it's all about really and we've the good opportunity to win a Triple Crown in front of our home fans and it excites me and it's exciting for the whole squad, and you never know off the back of that what might happen."

Ireland can still win the championship if they beat Scotland and France slip up against the English in France.

From an Irish perspective it would cap off a great year for the team after Andy Farrell faced major questions early on in his reign last year.

