ICYMI: Anthony Barry has said 'leaving Ireland for Belgium was a no brainer' ahead of sides meeting tonight

ANTHONY BARRY believes his decision to quit his Republic of Ireland post for a similar role with Belgium was a "no brainer".

Tonight Ireland plays Belgium in a friendly that has now added more spice than first intended.

Stephen's Kenny's former No 2 Anthony Barry left to join Belgium and Roberto Martinez's side last month and said 'it was a no-brainer', when asked about the move to the number one ranked team in the world.

The 35-year-old is regarded as one of the finest coaches in English football, having spells with Chelsea and Wigan.

Barry has since been replaced by QPR's John Eustace ahead of Ireland's meeting with Belgium later this Saturday .

Kenny's former assistant faced the media on Wednesday ahead of his first game with the Ireland at the Aviva.

“It's funny that we have to play against Ireland right now," he admitted on Wednesday.

"I never thought of leaving them until the question came from Roberto Martinez.

"I used to work at Wigan, when Martínez came to visit there, we started talking and we've always kept in touch. When he asked me to help him, it was a no-brainer.

"I couldn't resist the offer to work with such a coach and with such a good team. Certainly not with the World Cup coming up.”

This week Conor Hourihane also gave a glowing reference for the departed coach.

“It’s no secret that Anthony was fantastic”, said Hourihane.

"When he first came in, he was a breath of fresh air. He had great ideas and the way he coached was great.

He was at Chelsea and you’re not a bad coach if you’re at a top club like Chelsea.

"They’ve won a few trophies and he’s been heavily involved. He was very impressive in his time here, put his stamp on the group and was brilliant.

"He’s gone to Belgium and we have to move.

Ireland will be without Gavin Bazunu for the game and have called up Bristol's Max O' Leary in his place.

The game kicks off at 17.00 tonight.