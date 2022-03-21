Stephen Kenny has his Anthony Barry replacement and he will join the squad this month

IRELAND and Stephen Kenny have found their replacement for Anthony Barry and he will now join Stephen's side for the upcoming games against Lithuania and Belgium

QPR's John Eustace replaces Barry, who left for Ireland's opponents Belgium this month.

The former Coventry City, Watford and Derby County midfielder will remain with his club side like Barry did at Chelsea and join Ireland's squad for international games.

The 42-year-old spoke about the announcement and said he was delighted to join the Boys in Green this month.



John Eustace appointed Ireland assistant coach



The @QPR assistant manager will link up with Stephen Kenny's squad in the international windows



Welcome John!



Eustace said:

"I'm delighted to join the Republic of Ireland coaching staff and excited to link up with the squad this week for the matches against Belgium and Lithuania.

"The opportunity to join Stephen Kenny's coaching staff is an exciting prospect and I'm looking forward to working with this young group of players."

Kenny is pleased that Eustace will join up the squad and said:

"John has been assistant manager with Queens Park Rangers for four years and has established himself as an accomplished and well-respected coach.

"He is an excellent addition to the coaching team and we're looking forward to linking up for the two matches against Belgium and Lithuania, and for the season ahead."

Last year Eustace turned down a full-time gig at Swansea.