ICYMI: Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr's fight is off after Benn's positive drug test earlier today

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr's fight this weekend will now not go ahead after The British Boxing Board of Control called off the fight.

Benn according to the Daily Mail has been notified that he has returned and adverse finding for the banned substance 'clomifene'.

Clomifene is used to treat infertility in women, but also increases testosterone in men. The substance is banned by World Anti-Doping Agency. The outlet claims that Benn's drug test was taken by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

‼️ Statement from the British Boxing Board of Control declaring that Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn is PROHIBITED from taking place on Saturday night after Benn tested positive for clomifene… pic.twitter.com/XnpZHxcBvJ — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 5, 2022

The BBBOC have now put a stop to the fight, saying that "it is not in the interests of boxing".

The full statement read: "On the evening of 4th October 2022, the board of the British Boxing Board of Control Limited resolved that the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr and Conor Benn scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022 is prohibited as it is not in the interests of boxing.

"That was communicated to the boxers and promoters involved on the morning of 5th October 2022."

Boxing company Matchroom earlier said that both fighters wished to go ahead with the fight, and that Benn's domestic testing didn't reveal any problems. That won't be the case now

"We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug," said the promotions company.

"The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed.

"Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight. Mr. Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout.

"Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

"Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday."

It remains to be seen what happens next. With such a short turn around before the fight it's unlikely the bout gets replaced by other fighters.

The fight that was meant take place this week at a sold out O2 Arena had generated serious hype due to the legacy both men's fathers left in boxing in the early 90's

Chris Eubank Senior and Nigel Benn defined a generation of boxing with their two fights in the 90's.

Chris Eubank Sr secured a memorable stoppage win over Nigel Benn to claim the WBO middleweight world title on a memorable evening in Birmingham back in 1990, with an Old Trafford rematch three years later finishing in an unsatisfactory draw.