ICYMI: cunning Celtic fan pretended to be an Ibrox kiosk worker in order to see the Old Firm game

MANY FANs have gone to extremes to watch their favoured club play, but would you get a job with your club's biggest rivals so you can watch the biggest game of the season? Well that's what this Celtic fan did on Sunday.

Getting to watch an Old Firm game is a dream for many people around the world. The rivalry between Celtic and Rangers is one of the most heated and widely talked about local derbies in modern football.

Many people will never get to see a game in their life, but for one young Celtic fan last weekend's game against Ranger's was an excellent example of "where there's a will, there's a way".

Hahaha wit a day I had yesterday. League over😎😎 @joem4d1n3 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/I7iDKJDrX4 — calanclarkk1 (@calanclarkk1) April 4, 2022

One fan joined the traveling away support by getting a job at Ibrox as a kiosk assistant in catering at the stadium.

The young man then hid in the toilets until the coast was clear and then joined up with the Celtic's 700 travelling faithful in the away end.

The post shared showed a clock in sheet, him hiding in the Ranger's toilets and him celebrating Celtic's 2-1 win over Rangers.

The social media post by a man named calanclarkk1 received over 12k likes and a host of people giving him a pat on the back for his ingenuity and quick thinking.

One user said"

"Met a kid yesterday in ground who’d applied for a job as kiosk worker decked out head to toe in work gear and he’d to start at 9am, min he got into ground to work he hid in toilets till celtic fans got in then was bouncing about with us all day, I salute you kid what a move"

Another said:

"You don’t have to like him, but fair play! Watch applications go through the roof for the big games now"

Celtic won 2-1 after goals from Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers after Aaron Ramsey scored the opener.

Ange Postecoglou's men are now six points clear of their local rivals with one more Old Firm game to come.