Ireland achieve their highest ever FIFA Women's World Ranking position
Sport

IRELAND'S WOMEN'S football team have climbed to their highest ever position under Vera Pauw Ireland are now ranked 26th in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings. 

Pauw's side have overtaken the likes of Czech Republic and Portugal. 

The top four are USA, Germany, Sweden, and England after winning the Euros last weekend. 

"It is fantastic to see the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team rise up to their highest ever position in the FIFA Women's World Rankings because this is a reflection of the tremendous work that the players and staff have put in over the years.

"We have been growing together and improving with each game, so while this achievement is brilliant it is only one part of our journey that continues with two hugely important FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers at home to Finland and away to Slovakia in September.  



 

"Everything that we achieve is as a team and that includes our amazing fans, our sponsors and everyone at the FAI. We will continue to work hard to keep climbing those rankings as we aim to qualify for next summer's World Cup." 

Attention now turns to Ireland's next game. Ireland are second in their Group A qualifying group 

They still retain a great chance of reaching their first ever major tournament in Australia and New Zealand next year 

Ireland sits a point ahead of Finland, who they play in September. 

