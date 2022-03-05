Ireland and UK set for success with Euro 2028 bid

THE BID by Ireland and the UK to host Euro 2028 looks set to be successful after bids from rival countries fall by the wayside.

According to the Daily Mail, rival bids from Turkey and Russia are set to be rejected or withdrawn.

It is understood that Turkey are likely to withdraw their candicacy in the wake of two failed bids to host Euro 2016 and 2024, while any bid from Russia is certain to fail due to that country’s actions in invading Ukraine.

Ahead of the March 23 deadline, Turkish FA has previously made it clear that they would only bid for the tournament if they were unopposed.

UEFA are understood to be receptive to an unopposed contest as it would provide certainty in a difficult period with a war in eastern Europe and all of their 55 national associations struggling financially after incurring huge losses during the pandemic.

If there was to be a contest, the bidding process would have lasted until September 2023. However, UEFA is likely to confirm the hosts sooner if just one bid is received and aslong as Ireland and the UK meet the technical requirements to host the championships.

It is expected that UEFA will increase the size of the competition from 24 to 32 teams for Euro 2028 so a minimum of 12 host grounds will be needed. Ireland has three likely stadiums that could be used: The Aviva Stadium, Croke Park and Windsor Park in Belfast.

The FAI alongisde unions from Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England announced their desire to bid only last month.