Ireland are the big cheese and favourites for the Six Nations says French star Antoine Dupont

FRANCE'S SUPERSTAR Antoine Dupont has warned his French side that Ireland are the team to beat in the Six Nations.

France beat Italy 37-10 in Paris on Sunday. Gabin Villiere’s hat-trick ultimately powered Les Bleus to a bonus-point victory, but the performance wasn't a vintage one from the French. France haven't won a Six Nations title or Grand Slam since 2010.

Ireland on the other hand were largely comfortable against the Welsh on Saturday and ran out comfortable winners in a 29-7 win at the Aviva. Tries from Conway x2, Bundee Aki and Ringrose capped off an impressive opener for this new Irish side.

But Dupont believes that the French must improve quickly before next weekend’s clash in Paris when the sides meet.

“The supporters will have seen that we made a lot of errors this evening and a lot of poor decisions in difficult conditions. At least we can be satisfied with the result,” Dupont explained

“We were imprecise in all parts of the pitch, we gave them things, penalties, forward passes. We have to correct those and be more serious and rigorous. The chances will then follow.

“We know Ireland is a big cheese, surely the favorites for the championship. They showed how good they are yesterday, we know what awaits us.”

In 2020 Ireland lost to France 35-27 at the Stade de France, which handed England the Six Nations title. Farrell has reflected on that night and said Ireland have learnt from that encounter

"I suppose the great test for this group is we've learned a lot of lessons about ourselves in Paris on that night," Farrell added.

"It was a big game when we could have got across the line for the Six Nations and we didn't deliver on the big stage. I feel the group has grown since then. I suppose the proof will be in the pudding.

"You are always hungry to get off to a good start and we have managed to do that. We will lick our wounds tonight and we will prepare properly tomorrow for the French test and there is no doubt about it.

"It is the test of all tests isn't it, at this moment in time?"

Ireland play France on Saturday 12th of February at 16.45.

Andy Farrell will name his team during the week.

If you forgot here's a reminder of the most iconic moments between the sides, where Sexton's drop goal won the game in injury time in Paris in 2020.