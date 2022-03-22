Ireland may not get automatic qualfication for Euro 2028 despite pending co-hosts confirmation say UEFA
Sport

Ireland may not get automatic qualfication for Euro 2028 despite pending co-hosts confirmation say UEFA

IRELAND'S DREAMS of automatically reaching an international tournament in 2028 are set to be quashed by UEFA, despite winning the bid for Euro 2028.

It has been reported that even though Ireland will be part of the bid with England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland they will still have to qualify anyway for the event in 2028.

In football, the host of a tournament usually gets automatic qualification to the group stages in the summer, but the Boys in Green won't be getting that luxury reports The Mirror

UEFA have traditionally offered up to two automatic qualification places at European Championships for host countries.

This was done most recently for Euro 2012, where Ukraine and Poland held the tournament together.

The reason UEFA won't be granting Ireland a pass to the event in 2028 is due to the amount of countries in the bid.

This is very odd as Dublin is set to host eight games, which includes a quarter final in six years.

Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium could be used as Dublin’s host venues alongside Aviva Stadium.

If  the tournament is increased to 32 teams , it may give Ireland a chance.

It is possible that UEFA could hold two automatic qualifying places in reserve as a fallback option, should any of the hosts fail to qualify via traditional means.

The home nations and Ireland are set to win the bid for the tournament without any rivals bids from other countries reports The Times

The deadline is tomorrow and is expected to be ratified by UEFA

Uefa's final  list of bidders on April 5 will be announced and that is more than likely going to contain only Ireland and the UK's bid

If it did become a contest, UEFA will officially reveal the winning bid in September 2023.

In other news the Irish Government are expecting to back the country's joint bid.

Cathrine Martin, the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts and Sport and Minister of State Jack Chambers will back the FAI with a letter of support that will be sent to the Government

It is reported that Martin will indicate to the cabinet that the joint bid by the FAI will push UEFA in the right direction

See More: Euro 2028, Football, Ireland

Related

The Irish Goverment will back Ireland's joint bid to host Euro 2028 with letter of support this week
Sport 7 hours ago

The Irish Goverment will back Ireland's joint bid to host Euro 2028 with letter of support this week

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland and UK set for success with Euro 2028 bid
Sport 2 weeks ago

Ireland and UK set for success with Euro 2028 bid

By: Connell McHugh

GAA stadiums could feature in Ireland's potential Euro 2028 campaign
Sport 1 month ago

GAA stadiums could feature in Ireland's potential Euro 2028 campaign

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove believes Britain and Ireland can work together to iron out Brexit issues
News 1 hour ago

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove believes Britain and Ireland can work together to iron out Brexit issues

By: Fiona Audley

Terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland reduced for the first time in twelve years
News 2 hours ago

Terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland reduced for the first time in twelve years

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland's Alan Browne believes that the Irish side are looking up under Stephen Kenny.
Sport 2 hours ago

Ireland's Alan Browne believes that the Irish side are looking up under Stephen Kenny.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Netflix series about U2 in early development
Entertainment 5 hours ago

Netflix series about U2 in early development

By: Connell McHugh

Kenneth Branagh to miss Oscar Wilde Awards following positive Covid-19 test
Entertainment 7 hours ago

Kenneth Branagh to miss Oscar Wilde Awards following positive Covid-19 test

By: Connell McHugh