Ireland rugby star Andrew Conway and his fiancée Liz Quinn have welcomed their first child into the world.
Sport

Ireland rugby star Andrew Conway and his fiancée Liz Quinn have welcomed their first child into the world.

IRELAND AND MUNSTER winger Andrew Conway and his fiancée Liz Quinn have welcomed their first child into the world. 

Conway shared the photos on his own personal Instagram account of him holding the newborn.

The couple went with the name Hailey Grace.

Conway gave props to his partner(Quinn) on social media by saying: 

My girls! Hailey Grace Conway ❤️. @lizzyquinn___ my hero


A host of current and former Irish players congratulate the couple on the news.

These included the likes of Johnny Sexton, Bundee Aki, Joey Carbery, Josh van der Flier and many others.

Other Irish sports stars like Kellie Harrington also got in on the act.

The boxer said:

"Ah congratulations to you and Lizzy, little Hailey Grace is absolutely beautiful, I hope baby and Mammy are both doing ok."

The couple have been together for years and got engaged back in 2018.

While Conway has been smashing in tries for Ireland and Munster, his partner Liz currently works in the area of speech and language therapy.

In 2019, she graduated from Dublin City University with a Major in that particular field.

See More: Andrew Conway, Rugby

Related

Straffan GAA in Kildare welcomed five Ukrainian children into their football family.
Sport 1 hour ago

Straffan GAA in Kildare welcomed five Ukrainian children into their football family.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Masters: Shane Lowry, 'I want to be standing here on Sunday with the green jacket'
Sport 2 hours ago

Masters: Shane Lowry, 'I want to be standing here on Sunday with the green jacket'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Paddy Power have given odds for Tiger Wood's specials at the Masters
Sport 19 hours ago

Paddy Power have given odds for Tiger Wood's specials at the Masters

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Further arrest made in connection with van hijacking in north Belfast
News 54 minutes ago

Further arrest made in connection with van hijacking in north Belfast

By: Connell McHugh

Taoiseach to visit Finland and Estonia tomorrow
News 1 hour ago

Taoiseach to visit Finland and Estonia tomorrow

By: Connell McHugh

Diego Maradona's shirt worn in 1986 against England is being aunctioned off for £4 million pounds in London
Sport 20 hours ago

Diego Maradona's shirt worn in 1986 against England is being aunctioned off for £4 million pounds in London

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Master: Rory McIlroy is fine with not winning the Masters and completing golf's Grand Slam
Sport 22 hours ago

Master: Rory McIlroy is fine with not winning the Masters and completing golf's Grand Slam

By: Conor O'Donoghue

President Michael D Higgins begins two day visit to Austria
News 22 hours ago

President Michael D Higgins begins two day visit to Austria

By: Connell McHugh