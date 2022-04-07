Ireland rugby star Andrew Conway and his fiancée Liz Quinn have welcomed their first child into the world.

IRELAND AND MUNSTER winger Andrew Conway and his fiancée Liz Quinn have welcomed their first child into the world.

Conway shared the photos on his own personal Instagram account of him holding the newborn.

The couple went with the name Hailey Grace.

Conway gave props to his partner(Quinn) on social media by saying:

My girls! Hailey Grace Conway ❤️. @lizzyquinn___ my hero



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Conway (@andrew_conway91)

A host of current and former Irish players congratulate the couple on the news.

These included the likes of Johnny Sexton, Bundee Aki, Joey Carbery, Josh van der Flier and many others.

Other Irish sports stars like Kellie Harrington also got in on the act.

The boxer said:

"Ah congratulations to you and Lizzy, little Hailey Grace is absolutely beautiful, I hope baby and Mammy are both doing ok."

The couple have been together for years and got engaged back in 2018.

While Conway has been smashing in tries for Ireland and Munster, his partner Liz currently works in the area of speech and language therapy.

In 2019, she graduated from Dublin City University with a Major in that particular field.