Ireland's captain Nichola Fryday says 'we're looking at the start of our cycle again'
Dublin , Ireland - 26 March 2022; Nichola Fryday of Ireland during the TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at RDS Arena in Dublin. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland's Nichola Fryday says 'we're looking at the start of our cycle again' ahead of the opening game against Japan tomorrow 

Ireland starts their tour of Japan tomorrow at the at Ecopa Stadium in Shizuoka tomorrow at 11pm 

Greg McWilliams side will contain four new debutants for the first test 

Méabh Deely starts at fullback for Ireland for the first time. Her partner in the back three Natasja Behan also gets the nod.   

Centre Aoife Dalton and out half Dannah O'Brien complete the debutant foursome.  

Second row Taryn Schultzer and centre Leah Tarpey are also tipped to make their debuts on Saturday.  

Fryday, who will captain the side says it's the start of a new era for Ireland as they look towards the World Cup for the English World Cup in 2025. 

"We're looking at this as our fresh start," said captain Nichola Fryday. 

"I suppose we're in a different scenario to other teams, everyone else is trying to prep for a World Cup, but we're looking at the start of our cycle again now. 

"We just started, and this is the most time we've had together as a team, which is starting to stand to us. We've been in camp for nearly two weeks, and still a week to go." 

Fryday has also given an insight into how the new girls have adapted to training this week. 

"Everything is starting to come together in terms of plays, and the new girls in the squad have taken to it. You couldn't have asked for more from them." 

"They've come in and just thrown themselves in headfirst to try and absorb and take in as much as they can. It's stood to them, because there's a lot of them in the starting squad and on the bench. 

"It shows if you come in and fully immerse yourself in the squad and work hard you will get your reward," she added. 

After this game Ireland will play second Test against Lesley McKenzie’s team a week later at the Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo. 

