Ireland's Euro 2024 October away game against Gibraltar will be played in Faro (Portugal) next year

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND MEN'S team will play their Euro 2024 Ocotober away game against Gibraltar in Portugal.  

It was announced by the Gibraltar FA that all their home games will be played in Faro (Portugal). 

Normally, the low ranked team play all their games at the Victoria Stadium (Gibraltar), because of special dispensation, but the national team have not met UEFA requirements for the upcoming Euros.  

This dispensation was granted after the Gibraltar FA pledged to redevelop and upgrade the stadium, but those works have been delayed due to the impact of Covid-19. 

Work on the new stadium is now due to start next year but as a result of their UEFA exemption ending, they must now play in Faro until the construction work has been completed. 

Ireland will play Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium in June on next year, with the return leg coming in Faro on 16 October. 

A statement from the Gibraltar FA read "The Gibraltar Football Association can today confirm that Gibraltar’s EURO 2024 home matches will be held in Faro, Portugal.

Since September 2018, Gibraltar has been playing competitive home internationals at the Victoria Stadium, under a specific exemption granted by UEFA in which certain requirements, in particular relating to floodlighting, stadium capacity and other more technical infrastructural limitations did not have to be fully satisfied.

It also added: "The Gibraltar FA is now pleased to confirm that plans to construct the new National Stadium are at an advanced stage, with the respective planning processes scheduled to start before the end of this year, and subject to approval, its construction is envisaged to begin in the second half of next year (2023). "

"Finally, to complete the 2022 calendar, the Gibraltar FA will shortly be announcing two international friendlies for its National Men’s Team, this November at the Victoria Stadium, in what will be the final time that they take to the field in the historic stadium before it is completely rebuilt. "

This all comes after Stephen Kenny admitted he was frustrated with UEFA's organisation around venues for Ireland's campaign. 

Ireland were drawn in a group with, The Netherlands, France, Greece, Gibraltar in last week's draw for the tournament, but were left in the dark over what venues would be used

It's expected that Ireland will not play France in the Stade de France in Paris, next year but that same month (September) the Irish Rugby team will play in the Rugby World cup in France. That same venue in Paris will more than likely be used for Andy Farrell's team at some stage. 

Speaking to Off the Ball, Kenny said: “I’m very disappointed with the lack of transparency around the last fixture". 

“We don’t play on the last day. Holland play Gibraltar and France play Greece. If France need a draw against Greece, they can take a draw. If Holland need to score four goals against Gibraltar, they know that. We’ve no fixture. We’re not happy about that at all. 

“If there is going to be an odd one out surely it has to be the lowest seed. It’s just not equitable. I’ve sought clarification but there’s very little feedback, that that’s just the way the draw is.” 

Fixtures — Euro 2024 Qualifying 

March 27th: Republic of Ireland v France 

June 16th: Greece v Republic of Ireland 

June 19th: Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar 

September 7th: France v Republic of Ireland 

September 10th: Republic of Ireland v Netherlands 

October 13th: Republic of Ireland v Greece 

October 16th: Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland 

November 18th: Netherlands v Republic of Ireland 

