Ireland’s Italia 1990 football squad reunited in Dublin
Sport

Ireland’s Italia 1990 football squad reunited in Dublin

TEAM members from Ireland’s Italia 1990 squad were reunited in Dublin over the weekend.

President Michael D Higgins hosted a special reception at Áras an Uachtaráin to honour the Republic of Ireland international football team who represented the country at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and wife Sabina with (back row, from left) David Kelly, Ronnie Whelan, Kevin Moran, team captain Mick McCarthy, Steve Staunton, Bernie Slaven and Niall Quinn, and (front row), Chris Morris, Kevin Sheedy, Chris Hughton, kitman Charlie O'Leary, Frank Stapleton and John Aldridge at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the team’s achievements at the international competition.

Among those in attendance for President Higgins’s event  were former team captain Mick McCarthy, and kitman Charlie O’Leary, who recently celebrated his 101st birthday.

President Higgins enjoys a chat with Steve Staunton of the Republic of Ireland squad from the Italia 1990 FIFA World Cup at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin

The intention of the event was to “recall, celebrate and reflect on one of the most cherished moments in our sporting history — the remarkable journey of the Ireland football team at Italia ’90,” President Higgins said.

“Italia ‘90 was more than a tournament or a contest,” he explained.

Former team captain Mick McCarthy addresses the room at the President's reception

“It was a unique moment of shared national celebration, a time when Irish people, wherever they were in the world, came together in a spirit of joy, hope, and possibility.”

He added: “Who could ever forget the drama, the sheer exhilaration of that night in Genoa?

President Higgins and wife Sabina pictured with former Ireland footballer Niall Quinn and wife Gillian

“The tension as we stood on the brink of history, the national gasp and sheer elation when Packie Bonner made that save from Daniel Timofte, the collective breath held as David O’Leary stepped forward to send us into the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the very first time.

“These moments are etched in our collective memory — so full of emotion, of relief, of unbridled joy — belonging to all of us, not just as a sporting achievement, but as a piece of living history we treasure, as milestones in our national story, woven into the fabric of our shared experience as a people.”

President Higgins with, from left, Kevin Sheedy, Chris Hughton and David Kelly of the Republic of Ireland squad from the Italia 1990 FIFA World Cup

The event also provided an opportunity for those gathered to remember some of the nation's sporting greats who have since died, including then team manager Jack Charlton and assistant manager Maurice Setters.

"On this occasion, it is so appropriate that I pay tribute to the late Jack Charlton and Maurice Setters," President Higgins said.

The President and former team captain Mick McCarthy pose for a photograph with staff at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin

"Jack’s legacy is one of outstanding leadership of a group of players of many diverse talents, moulding them into the successful team that captured the imagination of the nation," he explained.

"It was not just the success on the field of play, Jack’s endearing popularity also had much to do with his warmth and charismatic personality. He was a true legendary sporting icon of our nation.

President Higgins and wife Sabina with former footballer Chris Morris and wife Paula

"In 2020, following his sad passing, it was a poignant occasion to posthumously award Jack a Presidential Distinguished Service Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Ireland," he added.

"Let us think fondly too of the late Alan McLoughlin, whose unforgettable goal on that night in Belfast in November 1993 brought us to the World Cup the following summer in 1994, another great moment in our football history.

"Today, we keenly feel the presence of so many great supporters of, and participants in football such as Jack, Maurice and Alan. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anam."

The President concluded his speech with a direct address to all those who took part in Ireland's Italia 1990 campaign.

"Each of you gave us something invaluable — memories of an unforgettable summer that continue to endure, a legacy that continues to inspire new generations of Irish footballers, and a confidence that comes from that great success, one that encourages us all to believe that we can do it again," he said.

"So today, let us celebrate once more, let us recall those wonderful weeks with the warmth and affection that they deserve, and let us say, with full hearts — thank you.

"Go raibh míle maith agaibh is beir beannacht."

See More: Ireland, Italia 1990, World Cup

Related

New York Jets launch first girls flag football league in Ireland
Sport 1 week ago

New York Jets launch first girls flag football league in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

A ball, a wall and a world of competition — the GAA handball story
Sport 2 weeks ago

A ball, a wall and a world of competition — the GAA handball story

By: Fionn Ó Súilleabháin

Rugby greats O’Mahony, Healy and Murray will retire after Six Nations competition
Sport 2 weeks ago

Rugby greats O’Mahony, Healy and Murray will retire after Six Nations competition

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Late Rangers goal seals victory over Celtic in pulsating Scottish Premiership clash
Sport 20 hours ago

Late Rangers goal seals victory over Celtic in pulsating Scottish Premiership clash

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man hospitalised after being attacked by masked men in Belfast
News 23 hours ago

Man hospitalised after being attacked by masked men in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Concern grows for man missing from Co. Westmeath
News 1 day ago

Concern grows for man missing from Co. Westmeath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ireland continues its dominance of Cheltenham Festival in poignant week
Sport 1 day ago

Ireland continues its dominance of Cheltenham Festival in poignant week

By: Gerard Donaghy

Silver lining for Ireland as Sam Prendergast wins inaugural rising talent award for Six Nations performances
Sport 1 day ago

Silver lining for Ireland as Sam Prendergast wins inaugural rising talent award for Six Nations performances

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Antrim man jailed over sex offences involving two teenage girls
News 1 day ago

Co. Antrim man jailed over sex offences involving two teenage girls

By: Gerard Donaghy