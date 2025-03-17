Ireland’s Italia 1990 football squad reunited in Dublin

TEAM members from Ireland’s Italia 1990 squad were reunited in Dublin over the weekend.

President Michael D Higgins hosted a special reception at Áras an Uachtaráin to honour the Republic of Ireland international football team who represented the country at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the team’s achievements at the international competition.

Among those in attendance for President Higgins’s event were former team captain Mick McCarthy, and kitman Charlie O’Leary, who recently celebrated his 101st birthday.

The intention of the event was to “recall, celebrate and reflect on one of the most cherished moments in our sporting history — the remarkable journey of the Ireland football team at Italia ’90,” President Higgins said.

“Italia ‘90 was more than a tournament or a contest,” he explained.

“It was a unique moment of shared national celebration, a time when Irish people, wherever they were in the world, came together in a spirit of joy, hope, and possibility.”

He added: “Who could ever forget the drama, the sheer exhilaration of that night in Genoa?

“The tension as we stood on the brink of history, the national gasp and sheer elation when Packie Bonner made that save from Daniel Timofte, the collective breath held as David O’Leary stepped forward to send us into the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the very first time.

“These moments are etched in our collective memory — so full of emotion, of relief, of unbridled joy — belonging to all of us, not just as a sporting achievement, but as a piece of living history we treasure, as milestones in our national story, woven into the fabric of our shared experience as a people.”

The event also provided an opportunity for those gathered to remember some of the nation's sporting greats who have since died, including then team manager Jack Charlton and assistant manager Maurice Setters.

"On this occasion, it is so appropriate that I pay tribute to the late Jack Charlton and Maurice Setters," President Higgins said.

"Jack’s legacy is one of outstanding leadership of a group of players of many diverse talents, moulding them into the successful team that captured the imagination of the nation," he explained.

"It was not just the success on the field of play, Jack’s endearing popularity also had much to do with his warmth and charismatic personality. He was a true legendary sporting icon of our nation.

"In 2020, following his sad passing, it was a poignant occasion to posthumously award Jack a Presidential Distinguished Service Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Ireland," he added.

"Let us think fondly too of the late Alan McLoughlin, whose unforgettable goal on that night in Belfast in November 1993 brought us to the World Cup the following summer in 1994, another great moment in our football history.

"Today, we keenly feel the presence of so many great supporters of, and participants in football such as Jack, Maurice and Alan. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anam."

The President concluded his speech with a direct address to all those who took part in Ireland's Italia 1990 campaign.

"Each of you gave us something invaluable — memories of an unforgettable summer that continue to endure, a legacy that continues to inspire new generations of Irish footballers, and a confidence that comes from that great success, one that encourages us all to believe that we can do it again," he said.

"So today, let us celebrate once more, let us recall those wonderful weeks with the warmth and affection that they deserve, and let us say, with full hearts — thank you.

"Go raibh míle maith agaibh is beir beannacht."