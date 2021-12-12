Ireland's Katie Taylor still undefeated after win over Kazakhstan's Sharipova

IRELAND'S Katie Taylor remains undefeated following a unanimous decision victory over Kazakhstan's Firuza Sharpova in Liverpool on Saturday.

Now both the undisputed lightweight and promoter Eddie Hearn want to set up a meeting with American Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden next spring.

"The plan 100 per cent is Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden," Hearn told Matchroom Boxing after Saturday's victory.

"That is the biggest fight in women's boxing, Katie's been wanting that fight for a long time."

He added: "It's now time to make the historic fight at Madison Square Garden, that's the fight people want to see.

"It's the biggest fight of all time in women's boxing."

Stubborn Sharipova

Before meeting the unified featherweight champion, Taylor had to defend her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO crowns against WBA Mandatory Challenger, Sharipova.

The Bray Bomber had won all 19 of her previous professional fights, six by way of knockout.

However, she struggled at times to impose her authority at the M&S Bank Arena against the stubborn Sharipova, the WBA number two.

The 27-year-old held her own in the opening two rounds before the Irish fighter unleashed several flurries of punches in the third, catching Sharipova with a deft left hook.

The challenger retained her composure to shade the fourth but Taylor caught her opponent's right eye in the fifth.

The round also saw a tiring Sharipova docked a point for excessive holding.

Taylor kept her distance in the closing rounds, denying Sharipova the opportunity to land a knockout blow.

The Irishwoman instead picked off her opponent with opportunistic jabs and occasional quick combinations to see out the fight, earning a unanimous 98-92, 97-92, 96-93 points decision.

'This is what it's all about'

Speaking afterwards, Taylor echoed Hearn's desire to see a fight against Serrano, who has held world titles in seven different weight classes.

"This is what it's all about, this is why I'm involved in professional boxing, to be involved in the biggest fights possible," she told DAZN Boxing.

"Like Eddie says, it's probably the biggest fight in female boxing right now, it's going to be the biggest fight ever in female boxing, so this an absolutely historic fight and it's great to he a part of such a big night.”

Any meeting is dependent on Serrano beating Spanish lightweight Miriam Gutiérrez at the Amalie Arena in Florida next Friday.