Irish confirm side for Premiership Rugby Cup opener

DECLAN KIDNEY has named the squad that is set to make the short trip to The Stoop to take on Harlequins in Round 1 of the Premiership Rugby Cup tomorrow (7:45pm kick-off).

Tarek Haffar, Patrick Harrison, and Mikey Summerfield are in the front row, with Ed Scragg and Chunya Munga the lock duo.

Jack Cooke captains the side from the six jersey and is joined in the back row by Isaac Curtis-Harris and Ben Atkins.

Hugh O’Sullivan and Rory Jennings partner in the halfbacks, with Tom Hitchcock and Luca Morisi in the centres.

Alex Harmes, Michael Dykes and Logan Trotter make up the back three.

☘️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ☘️



Here is our side for the @premrugby Cup opener against Harlequins tomorrow night (7:45pm kick-off) 🏆



Wednesday night rugby at The Stoop 😤#HARvLIR pic.twitter.com/fM64rpYTHY — London Irish (@londonirish) September 20, 2022

In the replacements, Hallam Chapman, who has been on trial with the Club throughout pre-season, will take his place in the matchday squad.

“The Premiership Rugby Cup is a good opportunity for some players to put their hand up for selection in the Gallagher Premiership,” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“With five games in 14 days, it is important to have fresh players on the pitch. This period is a real squad challenge to all clubs in this competition. Everyone wants to win a trophy, and our run to the final last season took us close to doing so.

“Not every player can play every game, but our squad is looking forward to the challenge.”

London Irish:

London Irish:

Fullback 15. Logan Trotter

Winger 14. Alex Harmes

Centres 13 Luca Morisi, 12 Tom Hitchcock

Winger 11. 11 Michael Dykes

Out half 10. Rory Jennings Scrumhalf 9. Hugh O’Sullivan

Front row 1. 1 Tarek Haffar, 2 Patrick Harrison, 3 Mikey Summerfield

Second row 4 Ed Scragg, 5 Chunya Munga

Backrow 6 Jack Cooke (c), 7 Isaac Curtis-Harris, 8 Ben Atkins

Replacements:

16 Calum Scott, 17 Jamie Jack, 18 Afo Fasogbon, 19 Hallam Chapman, 20 Izaiha Moore-Aiono, 21 Ollie Allan, 22 Monty Bradbury, 23 Jack Walsh.