Irish football stars celebrate Bradford City promotion

SOME of the Irish members of the recently promoted Bradford City football club got together for a photo as they celebrated the Bantams' move up to Sky Bet League One.

On May 3, Antoni Sarcevic’s 96th-minute wining goal sealed the team's promotion as they beat Fleetwood Town 1-0.

A celebration event took place earlier this month in City Park and Centenary Square, which began with an open-top bus parade from the University of Bradford Stadium which led into the city centre.

Lord Mayor of Bradford Councillor Beverley Mullaney celebrates Bradford City FC's promotion with some of the club's Irish stars (Pic: Christian Oldcorn)

The players and management team greeted the crowds and give speeches to the fans before enjoyed a private function hosted by the Lord Mayor of Bradford, Councillor Beverley Mullaney.

“As a Bradford City fan I’m absolutely delighted that they have been promoted,” Ms Mullaney said.

“The squad and supporters so deserve this after the season that they have had.

“This is such a big deal for the club, the city and the district.”

The leader of Bradford Council, Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe said she was “thrilled” that the team have “won through”.

“They’ve delivered a wonderful gift to the city,” she added.

Regarding the recent celebrations, she said it was a “fabulous opportunity for supporters and players to celebrate together following what has been an incredible season”.

“This moment promises to live long in the memories of all of us,” she added.

Bradford City's chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks said the team has high hopes for the future.

“We sit here today as a proud Sky Bet League One club, and we are all excited for our future.”

