Irish GAA footballer issues apology after calling for rugby rape trial woman to be 'named' on Twitter

LAOIS GAA footballer Gary Walsh has offered an apology for a tweet he posted on Wednesday, in which he called for the complainant in the Belfast rugby rape trial to be named and "destroyed in the papers".

The player caused a storm on Twitter when he made the comments shortly after Ireland rugby stars Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding, along with two friends, were acquitted of all charges relating to the alleged rape of a woman in 2016.

Walsh tweeted: "Where's your ones name from the paddy Jackson trial? It's her that should be destroyed in the papers now, all yee feminists come at me I'll throw the kitchen sink at ya"

After a huge backlash online, Walsh later removed the offending tweet and issued an apology.

He said: "In relation to my earlier tweet, I would like to apologise for any unwanted attention it has brought to groups of people I am associated with in the public forum.

"It was ill judged on my behalf in this regard. It is a heated and sensitive topic for all concerned which has already attracted too much public attention for those concerned."

Laois GAA distanced themselves from Walsh's comments in their own statement last night.

The club tweeted: “Laois GAA wish to disassociate themselves from tweets or comments made by individuals on social media.

“Such comments are their own personal opinion, on their own personal accounts, and in no way reflect the views, or opinions, of Laois CLG.

The move comes after Drogheda United FC said they were investigating a tweet posted by their midfielder Luke Rossiter.

Rossiter had branded the complainant a "tramp" who should be "locked up".

The club's statement reads: "Drogheda United Football Club is horrified by comments attributed to one of its players on social media this afternoon. The club finds comments such as these disgusting and have no place in football or society.

"The matter will be investigated and dealt with internally by the club while the rest of the squad, at all age levels, will be reminded of their responsibilities.

"Opinions expressed on personal social media accounts are in no way representative of the club."

Rossiter has reportedly since claimed his Twitter account was hacked.