Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean has advanced to Friday’s 1500m final at the European Athletics Championships.

The 30-year-old recorded a time of 4:03.03 in finishing second to Poland’s Sofia Ennaoui in Tuesday's semi final

All of this comes after Mageean won silver for Northern Ireland behind rival Scot Laura Muir in last Sunday's Commonwealth Games 1500m final last Sunday.

Before the European Athletics Championships, the Portaferry athlete claimed that falling to win a second medal of the summer would be a disappointing.



Ciara Mageean through the 1500m final with an impressive display🙌🇮🇪



Mageean controlled the race from the front and crossed in a 4:03.03 SB (2nd place)✅



1500m final set for Friday evening🙌



Result: https://t.co/4jefK7Z9VB#Munich2022 pic.twitter.com/ghYu1BIoHc — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 16, 2022



"With any championship you take it one race at a time, but I'm certainly going into them with the ambition of a medal." she said.

"That's what I would be aiming to come away with and I'll be disappointed if I don't."

She will get a chance to win the coveted medal on Friday

In other new Monktown runner Sarah Healy failed to make it through her semi-final

Healy’s time of 4:10.75 saw her finish in 11th place, with Muir first across the line in 4:06.40.

The final takes place on Friday evening at 7.45pm.