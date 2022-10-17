Jason Donohue names his Irish Under-15s squad for the upcoming Croatia tournament this week

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-15 Head Coach Jason Donohue has named a 20-player squad for a UEFA Development Tournament in Croatia this week.

The young Boys in Green travelled to the tournament in Zagreb today for their first international fixtures of the 2022/23 season.

Ireland will come up against Cyprus, Spain and Croatia with 16 EA Sports National League of Ireland players receiving call-ups.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Jason Donohue said: “It’s great to be back for a new season. We had a training camp with the top 28 players in preparation for the games and we’ve narrowed that down to 20 players.

“We’re looking forward to the three games – it’s going to be a tough challenge.

“Player identification at this level is the key and we’ve tried to cover as many games as we can through the network of scouts under Tom Mohan (MU19 Head Coach and Scouting co-ordinator). Add this to six assessment days and a training camp and we feel we have an exciting squad ready to represent the Republic of Ireland.”

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-15s Squad

Goalkeepers: Luke Cullen (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Alex Noonan (Shamrock Rovers)

Defenders: Daniel Costello (St. Patrick’s Athletic), AJ Doyle (Celtic), Cian Doyle (St.Patrick’s Athletic), Oisin McDonagh (Shamrock Rovers), Cead McGrath (Finn Harps), Ade Solanke (Shamrock Rovers), Sam Stewart (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Mohammed Oladiti (Shamrock Rovers),

Midfielders: Rory Finneran (Blackburn Rovers), Ramos Martos (Almeria), Dylan O’Connell (Cork City), Grady McDonnell (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Forwards: Max Kovalevskis (Shamrock Rovers), Brody Lee (Shamrock Rovers), Billy Hayes (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Michael Noonan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Cillian Tollett (Galway United), Jaden Umeh (Cork City)

UEFA Development Tournament fixtures (all kick-offs are Irish time)

Wednesday, October 19 | Republic of Ireland MU15 v Cyprus MU15, Samobor, Zagreb, Croatia, KO 10am

Friday, October 21 | Republic of Ireland MU15 v Spain MU15, Velika Gorica, Zagreb, Croatia, KO 10am

Monday, October 24 | Croatia MU15 v Republic of Ireland MU15, Velika Gorica, Zagreb, Croatia, KO 10am