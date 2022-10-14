CELTIC STAR JOTA will miss this the Premiership clash with Hibernian this weekend confirms Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

The Portuguse starlet had to sit out of Celtic's Champions League defeat by RB Leipzig with a minor muscle injury.

However Celtic will have Liel Abada back for the game on Saturday (15:00). He got over his dead leg.

David Turnbull and Stephen Welsh will miss Saturday's game along with Callum McGregor and Carl Starfelt.

Manager Ange Postecoglou said: "Jota is not available still. We are being conservative with him. We expect him to be back in training next week at some point. Liel is fine, he has trained.

💬 "It's a good challenge for us. Lee Johnson has come in and he's made a lot of changes from last year and brought in players that will suit the kind of football he wants to play."



"The only ones from the other night are David Turnbull, he picked up a bit of a knock on his ankle so he's out, and Welshy picked up a knock in training so he is out."

Starfelt could be struggling to return before the World Cup along with McGregor, with both nursing knee injuries.

The Swedish defender has not played since the 4-0 win over Rangers on September 3.

"It's still a couple of weeks, but he is out there training," Postecoglou said.

"We are hopeful for before the break but the reality is there's so many games, you'd have to think abut which game you put him in because we don't have a lot of recovery between games these days.

"He is out running but it will be at least a couple of weeks before we can even consider him for selection."

The game kicks off at 15.00.