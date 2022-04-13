Kenny Shiels has said sorry for saying women are too emotional in football and James McClean has tore into him

THE MANAGER OF THE Northern Ireland women's team has apolgised for his sexist comments after he received backlash online. for saying women footballers are emotional than men when conceding goals in quick succession.

Kenny Shiels has apologized by a statement on the Northern Irish football website and also claimed that he was an advocate for the women's game despite the outdated remarks.

The comments were made after Northern Ireland were beaten 5-0 by England.

"In the women’s game, I’ve noticed, as I’m sure you’re aware, if you go through the patterns, when a team concedes a goal they concede a second one in a very very short period of time, right through the whole spectrum of the women’s game, because girls and women are more emotional than men", Shiels said to reporters after the heavy defeat.

"So, they don't score very well."

He has now backtracked on the comments and said he was sorry for the offense caused by the remarks in a statement.



Northern Ireland women's team boss Kenny Shiels has apologised after he came under fire for claiming female footballers concede goals in clusters because they are "more emotional than men" https://t.co/xCvoXo0gYP #AFPSports — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 13, 2022



‘I wish to apologize for my comments made in the post-match press conference last night. I am sorry for the offense that they have caused.

‘Last night was a special occasion for the women’s game in Northern Ireland and I am proud to manage a group of players who are role models for so many girls, and boys, across the country.

‘I am an advocate for the women's game and passionate about developing opportunities for women and girls to flourish.’

"Kenny Shiels, Northern Ireland senior women's team manager."

High profile Irish footballers like James McClean tore into Shiels for his comments on social media

McClean posted a screenshot on Instagram and said"

"Gift that keeps on giving," his post said

"Same guy when managing Derry said that international football has no pride anymore, that Ireland are England reserves and the North of Ireland are England reserves' reserves and now manages the North of Ireland's women's INTERNATIONAL team."



Northern Ireland WNT manager, Kenny Shiels, said women footballers are more emotional than men



James McClean has history with this fool



Jimmy Mac outlines what a dope Kenny Shiels is via his Instagram story



😤👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/jaUdTNqRaP — IP🇮🇪⚽️ (@IrishPropaganda) April 13, 2022



Talksport's and media broadcaster Laura Woods also spoke about the 60-year-olds comments

"I’m hoping not to react in too much of an emotional way for Kenny to digest this one," Woods said.

"I think I’ve seen more teams capitulate across a broad spectrum of games in men’s and women’s football – I don't think it’s got anything to do with emotion, necessarily.

"What I do think it might have something to do with, is that England are ranked eighth in the world and Northern Ireland are 46th, so I’m just going to say that’s got something to do with your team getting pumped by the Lionesses, perhaps?"

She added:

"I tell you who won’t appreciate it – his players. Maybe it’s got more to do with the way you’re managing your team, Kenny!"

"I choose to laugh at it, really, because it’s just so ridiculous."