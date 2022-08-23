Kilmallock GAA passed on their 'heartfelt sympathies' to the family of a 29-year-old man who died after an assault in Kildare

KILLMALLOCK GAA have passed on their 'heartfelt sympathies' to the family of a 29-year-old man who died after an assault in Kildare

Dylan McCarthy (29), and his father were assaulted on Sunday on Dublin Street, in Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

According to the Irish Times The McCarthys from Kilmallock, Co Limerick had travelled to Co Kildare for celebrations following the birth of a baby. Dylan McCarthy had been living in Cork

An altercation took place that ended up on the street. Dylan McCarthy was struck and lost consciousness.

The older McCarthy was badly injured, and was taken to Portlaoise Hospital, Co Laois, and is expected to survive

However, Dylan was taken to Tallaght University Hospital and passed away from his head injuries on Monday.

That same day Killmallock GAA offered their heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Dylan McCarthy via Twitter.

Dylan played underage hurling and football at underage level for the club and also played u21 and Junior hurling

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we at Kilmallock Gaa pass on our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Dylan McCarthy.

Dylan played underage hurling and football at underage level and also played u21 and Junior hurling . He was a huge addition to any team and a pic.twitter.com/dpynra1Uq4 — Kilmallock GAA (@KilmallockGAA) August 22, 2022

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we at Kilmallock Gaa pass on our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Dylan McCarthy. Dylan played underage hurling and football at underage level and also played u21 and Junior hurling. He was a huge addition to any team and a real team player always, " said a Twitter post

"To Eamon, Marita and Orla, Dylan's partner Aoife, extended family and friends we are sorry for your great loss. We will remember Dylan always. "There is no fairness in life and death, if there was no good men would die young"

The local soccer club Kilmallock United also held a minute’s silence on Monday evening before a match.

A garda spokesperson have asked witnesses for help about the incident.

"Any person who was in the vicinity of Dublin Street, Monasterevin between 12.15am and 12.45am on Sunday, 21st August 2022 is asked to contact investigating Gardaí. Any road users who were in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.