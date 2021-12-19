Kyogo Furuhashi stars as Celtic win League Cup in Hampden thriller

CELTIC secured their first trophy under Ange Postecoglou after a Kyogo Furuhashi brace in a 2-1 win over Hibernian in the League Cup final at Hampden.

Celtic trailed to a Paul Hanlon header early in the second half but the Hoops hit back a minute later through Furuhashi, who was returning to the side after missing two games through injury.

The Japanese forward then sealed the win with a sweet first-time chip over keeper Matt Macey in the 72nd minute.

Celtic had to survive a late scare when Kevin Nisbet's header rattled the post as Hibs threw everything forward in an attempt to force extra time.

Joe Newell also had Celtic hearts in mouths with a strike deep into injury time that keeper Joe hart turned away.

However the Hoops held on to win the trophy for the fifth time in six years.

'Players have risen to challenge'

Speaking to Premier Sports after the game, Postecoglou said he and the players relished the challenge of bringing trophies to Celtic Park.

“You don’t accept this position to shy away from creating special things and we’re still at the beginning,” said the manager.

We want to enjoy this because this group of players has been through an awful lot and yet risen to every challenge, including today.

“We just want to keep going.”

He added: “It’s the only measure at Celtic, you win it and then you go on to the next one.”

Early dominance

Celtic dominated possession in the first half but had little to show for their efforts, although a deflected David Turnbull effort had Macey scrambling frantically across his goal line.

However they were dealt a blow when the influential midfielder was forced off after turning awkwardly, being replaced by Nir Bitton.

There were calls for a penalty when Furuhashi went down in the box but the pleas were in vain with little to no contact made with the sprightly forward.

After a cagey first half, the game exploded into life early in the second when Hibs took the lead through their first effort on target.

Hibs won a corner after a poor Carl Starfelt clearance and Hanlon powerfully turned Martin Boyle's cross over the goal line despite Hart and Josip Juranovic's best efforts to scramble it away.

However the Edinburgh side's lead lasted just 73 seconds.

The green smoke from the flares was still thick as Hibs fans celebrated the opener when Kyogo beat the offside trap to meet Callum McGregor's ball over the top and slotted under Macey.

And the Japanese forward turned the game on its head 20 minutes later, again evading the Hibs defence to volley the ball from 20 yards to seal the win.