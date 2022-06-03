Leinster have made seven changes for the URC quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors, Sexton drops out
Leinster have made seven changes for the URC quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors, Sexton drops out

Leinster have made seven changes to the side that lost in the Champions Cup for the URC quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors tomorrow (KO 3.15pm - Live on RTÉ1 and Premier Sports]

Johnny Sexton is replaced by Ross Byrne at outhalf and James Ryan captain's the side.

The team is as follows

Front Row: Andrew Porter,Dan Sheehan,Tadhg Furlong

Second Row:  James Ryan(capt); Joe McCarthy

Backrow: Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier,Caelan Doris

Half backs: (scrumhalf)  Jamison Gibson-Park (outhalf) Ross Byrne

Centers: Garry Ringrose, Ciarán Frawley

Wingers: Jordan Larmour, Rory O’Loughlin

Fullback: Jimmy O’Brien

16. Seán Cronin 17. Cian Healy, 18. Michael Ala’alatoa, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Harry Byrne,23. Robbie Henshaw

