Leinster have made seven changes for the URC quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors, Sexton drops out

Leinster have made seven changes to the side that lost in the Champions Cup for the URC quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors tomorrow (KO 3.15pm - Live on RTÉ1 and Premier Sports]
Johnny Sexton is replaced by Ross Byrne at outhalf and James Ryan captain's the side.
The team is as follows
Here is your #LeinsterRugby team, captained by @JamesRyan126, to take on @GlasgowWarriors tomorrow afternoon!
Front Row: Andrew Porter,Dan Sheehan,Tadhg Furlong
Second Row: James Ryan(capt); Joe McCarthy
Backrow: Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier,Caelan Doris
Half backs: (scrumhalf) Jamison Gibson-Park (outhalf) Ross Byrne
Centers: Garry Ringrose, Ciarán Frawley
Wingers: Jordan Larmour, Rory O’Loughlin
Fullback: Jimmy O’Brien
16. Seán Cronin 17. Cian Healy, 18. Michael Ala’alatoa, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Harry Byrne,23. Robbie Henshaw