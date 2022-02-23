Leinster trio agree contract extensions to remain at the province.
Sport

Leinster trio agree contract extensions to remain at the province.

LEINSTER HAVE agreed three contract extensions to their players. Jamison Gibson-Park, Cian Healy and Vakh Abdaladze have all signed new deals to keep them at the province.

Healy's deal will see him playing until the World Cup in 2023.

His deal was set to run out this summer, but he agreed a 12-month extension in 2021.

The 34-year-old has lost his place to teammate Andrew Porter in the Ireland side.

He has remained in the Irish side, but operates from the bench now despite winning 114 caps and remains a vital member for Andy Farrell and Leo Cullen's sides.

The one-year deal would bring Healy up to the summer of 2023 and may give him a chance of going to the World Cup in 2023 next year.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park has also put pen to paper at Leinster.

He joined Leinster in 2016 from the Hurricanes and has won four titles and a champions cup.

He qualified through the rugby's residency rule in 2019 and made his debut the following year replacing Munster's Conor Murray in the pecking order.

There was also a contract renewal for tighthead prop Vakh Abdaladze.

The former Ireland U20 international made his Champions Cup debut in January's Pool A win against Bath, and has played 16 times since being recruited through the academy in 2017.

In other news both Munster and Leinster have agreed to switch their fixtures for their upcoming games when the sides meet in the United Rugby Championship this year.

The agreement will see Munster host Leinster at Thomond Park on 2 April and Leinster will welcome Munster to the Aviva Stadium for the final weekend of the URC season.

See More: Cian Healy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Leinster, Rugby, Vakh Abdaladze

Related

Rugby World Cup: Japan accuse Ireland of illegal scrum tactics
Sport 2 years ago

Rugby World Cup: Japan accuse Ireland of illegal scrum tactics

By: Harry Brent

WATCH: Did Cian Healy intentionally knee an opponent in the head?
Sport 6 years ago

WATCH: Did Cian Healy intentionally knee an opponent in the head?

By: Jamie Casey

Cian Healy is injury doubt for Ireland ahead of Rugby World Cup
Sport 6 years ago

Cian Healy is injury doubt for Ireland ahead of Rugby World Cup

By: Nemesha Balasundaram

Latest

New Guinness agriculture pilot to cut the carbon footprint of pint production
News 8 minutes ago

New Guinness agriculture pilot to cut the carbon footprint of pint production

By: Connell McHugh

Leinster and Munster agree URC fixture switch
Sport 19 hours ago

Leinster and Munster agree URC fixture switch

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Eddie O’Sullivan believes that South Africa entering the Six Nations will happen eventually
Sport 21 hours ago

Eddie O’Sullivan believes that South Africa entering the Six Nations will happen eventually

By: Conor O'Donoghue

U.S. Soccer and Women’s Players Agree to Settle Equal Pay Lawsuit with $24 million payout and pledge.
Sport 23 hours ago

U.S. Soccer and Women’s Players Agree to Settle Equal Pay Lawsuit with $24 million payout and pledge.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Belfast and Kin lead IFTA nominations
Entertainment 23 hours ago

Belfast and Kin lead IFTA nominations

By: Connell McHugh