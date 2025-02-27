Rugby greats O’Mahony, Healy and Murray will retire after Six Nations competition

THREE of Ireland’s most decorated rugby players have announced their intention to retire from the national side following the Six Nations competition.

Peter O’Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray all boast decorated careers in the sport.

Former Ireland captain O’Mahony and Healy, who is Ireland’s current most capped international, have confirmed they will retire from professional rugby at the end of the current 2024/25 season.

Scrum-half Murray will pursue a playing opportunity abroad following the conclusion of his Munster Rugby contract in July.

“All three players have made seismic contributions to Irish Rugby throughout their careers in green, all reaching the landmark of 100 Test caps for Ireland, winning five Guinness Men’s Six Nations titles, including two Grand Slams, and they will hope to draw the curtain in style at the end of the 2025 Championship,” a spokesperson for the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said today.

O’Mahony has won 112 caps since making his test debut against Italy in 2012 and last year captained Ireland to Six Nations glory.

Healy, meanwhile, will hang up his boots as Ireland’s current most capped player having surpassed Brian O’Driscoll when coming off the bench during the 150th Anniversary Test against Australia at Aviva Stadium last November.

A Munster Schools Senior Cup winner with St Munchin’s in 2006, Murray has won 123 caps since making his Test debut against France in 2011.

He sits joint fourth in Ireland’s most capped list alongside Rory Best and only behind Healy, O’Driscoll and Ronan O’Gara.

“It is always a sad time when a player decides to move on, but I would like to pay tribute to all three players and thank them for their outstanding contribution to Irish Rugby over many years,” IRFU Performance Director, David Humphreys, said today.

“It goes without saying that Peter, Cian and Conor are legends of not just Irish Rugby, but Irish sport, and have each made a significant contribution to the success of Irish Rugby for more than 15 years.”

Interim Ireland Head Coach Simon Easterby added: “Since joining the Ireland coaching team back in 2014 it has been a privilege to work with Peter, Cian and Conor.

“They have each played a huge role in the success of Irish Rugby over the course of their careers and they continue to inspire their teammates around them.

“Watching how openly they engage with players in their own position and continue to add value around the set-up is testament to their collective character and they are also adding real value on the pitch. Knowing each of the guys, they will be focused on achieving even more success this season and we are determined as a group to end their careers with Ireland on a high over these last two rounds.”

All three players remain integral members of the Ireland squad as Simon Easterby’s side prepare for the final two Rounds of the Six Nations.

Ireland host France at the Aviva Stadium in Round 4 on Saturday, March 8 (kick-off 2.15pm), before a trip to Rome to face Italy on Saturday, March 15 (kick-off 2.15pm).