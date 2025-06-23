Lions stumble against Pumas in opening tour clash

THE British and Irish Lions began their tour with a 28-24 defeat to Argentina on Friday.

This marks their first opening loss on a tour since 1971.

Despite the close scoreline, there is some concern for head coach Andy Farrell as his side prepares for their next fixture against Western Force in Australia this week.

While the Lions featured many world-class players, there was a clear lack of cohesion.

Writing on social media, one attendee described the Lions as ‘disjointed’.

Despite flashes of attacking promise, their execution often let them down.

The Lions won just 14 of 18 throws, with turnovers hampering their ability to maintain pressure.

Captain Maro Itoje admitted the team were still “finding our rhythm”, while emphasising that time and familiarity will improve their cohesion.

However, the scrum showed promise.

Props Ellis Genge and Finlay Bealham earned praise for a strong showing, claiming several penalties and giving Farrell something positive to build on.

Bealham, a late addition to the squad due to injury, made a particularly good case for his continued involvement.

Defensively, the Lions were exposed, especially under the high ball and in back-three coverage.

The Pumas were more aggressive in contesting loose balls, with Farrell visibly frustrated by his team’s failure to win key scraps on the ground: "There’s a bit of fight and hunger from them that we can’t accept," he said post-match.

Some players, such as Tommy Freeman, enhanced their Test credentials, but the loss also raised the stock of those not involved.

The absence of players tied up in the United Rugby Championship and Premiership finals - as well as Toulouse’s Blair Kinghorn - was clear, giving Farrell a chance to refresh the lineup for their next outing.

Despite the defeat, the occasion itself was ‘stunning’, according to another fan.

A crowd of over 50,000 at the Aviva Stadium, many in red, created a striking atmosphere reminiscent of classic Lions tours.

For players like Bundee Aki, who experienced the COVID-restricted 2021 tour of South Africa, the fan presence was very moving: “I got goosebumps when I saw the sea of red,” he said after the match.

Ultimately, the results were less important than the lessons learnt.

Their next match is this Saturday, June 28.