Lisandro Martinez has officially signed for Manchester United from Ajax

Sport

AMSTERDAM - (lr) Lisandro Martinez of Ajax with the Rinus Michels award (player of the year) after winning the 36th Dutch Eredivisie title after the Eredivisie match between Ajax and sc Heerenveen in the Johan Cruijff ArenA on 11 May 2022 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. ANP MAURICE VAN STEEN (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

LISANDRO MARTINEZ has signed for Manchester United from Ajax.  

The Argentina international has signed a deal at Old Trafford until 2027, with the option of a further 12 months. 

Martinez enjoyed a fruitful relationship with United's new boss Erik ten Hag and won two Eredivisie titles and was voted Ajax's player of the year last year.  

United have paid of €57.37m for his services and that fee could rise by €10m with added instalments. 



 

The new United player spoke to the clubs website and said, "It's an honour to join this great football club," "I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further. 

"I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it. 

"I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this." 

