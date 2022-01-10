Liverpool's goalkeeping coach feels that Caoimhin Kelleher could be Ireland's no 1
Sport

Liverpool's goalkeeping coach feels that Caoimhin Kelleher could be Ireland's no 1

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on January 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

JOHN ACHTERBERG, Liverpool's goalkeeping coach has heaped praise on Ireland's Caoimhin Kelleher after another solid display from the keeper in the FA Cup.

Liverpool's number one Alisson Becker missed the game due to Covid, but the Cork native stood in and passed the test, as he did against Chelsea. 

He did not keep a clean sheet against Shrewsbury Town, but did help his side to a well deserved win.

Pundits like former Ireland keeper Shay Given have said that Kelleher needs a loan away from the club if he's to progress his career. 

But Achterberg has no doubts how good the keeper can be

Achterberg told the Athletic:

“Caoimhin is doing really well. Unbelievable speed and reactions, but he’s also calm,” said Achterberg

“He’s become a man now. He could play every game for his national team, no danger. He has shown that he can play in the Premier League. At the moment, he’s in the right shape and in the right mindset.

“I feel confident that if Ali has an issue and cannot play, then we have someone like him to put in. It’s a good feeling for us as coaches to have.

“At some point in the future, there could be a time when Caoimhin might decide he wants to be No 1. I have no doubt about his ability to achieve that.

“In the end, only one goalie plays for Liverpool and currently we have the best in the world in Ali. We also have one of the best young talents around in Caoimhin, so I don’t think we can complain.”

Kelleher now has a Carabao Cup semi-final to contend with against Arsenal this week. It remains to be seen if it is him, or Alisson who starts on Thursday.

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round : News Photo Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

See More: Caoimhin Kelleher, Football, Liverpool

Related

Caoimhin Kelleher impresses Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville
Sport 6 days ago

Caoimhin Kelleher impresses Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville

By: Conor O'Donoghue

'I'm a big fan': Van Dijk praises Caoimhin Kelleher after Irishman impresses against Chelsea
Sport 1 week ago

'I'm a big fan': Van Dijk praises Caoimhin Kelleher after Irishman impresses against Chelsea

By: Gerard Donaghy

Caoimhín Kelleher the Liverpool hero in shoot-out win over Leicester
Sport 2 weeks ago

Caoimhín Kelleher the Liverpool hero in shoot-out win over Leicester

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Atheist Ireland calling for children to be allowed leave room during religion class
News 15 minutes ago

Atheist Ireland calling for children to be allowed leave room during religion class

By: Connell McHugh

Last seven years were hottest on record according to EU climate monitoring report
News 54 minutes ago

Last seven years were hottest on record according to EU climate monitoring report

By: Connell McHugh

Irish grocery Christmas sales surpass €3 billion
Food & Drink 1 hour ago

Irish grocery Christmas sales surpass €3 billion

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland's Evan Ferguson details about life at Premier League side Brighton
Sport 2 hours ago

Ireland's Evan Ferguson details about life at Premier League side Brighton

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Man in his 70s dies after being hit by car in Tipperary
News 3 hours ago

Man in his 70s dies after being hit by car in Tipperary

By: Connell McHugh