London GAA football manager Ciarán Deely says patience is the key to outwit Treaty
Sport

London GAA football manager Ciarán Deely says patience is the key to outwit Treaty

LONDON manager Ciarán Deely expects a cagey start to proceedings when his side go up against Limerick in their opening Allianz National League Division 4  fixture this Sunday (Ruislip, 2pm).

These sides couldn’t be separated when they met in the corresponding fixture last year, with a late equaliser rescuing a 2-8 -to 2-8 draw for the Exiles.

Deely won’t be surprised if this match follows a similar template – but has warned that Limerick possess a big threat on the counter.

Speaking to The Irish Post, he said: “Limerick will probably set up quite defensively. But they’ll attack with a lot of speed and look to utilise the wings a lot.

Advertisement
Action from last season's 2-8 to 2-8 draw between London and Limerick in the Allianz National League Division 4 in Ruislip

“They have a few top young players inside at the full forward line, Billy Lee's son Jamie is a very good player.

“We know them well, we have looked at their videos already. We are looking at the clips and we’ll step that up this week.

“I don’t think London has ever won their first National League game, so that is the challenge ahead of us now.”

Preparations for this contest have seen the Exiles travel to Dublin for a week-long training camp and then following that up with a challenge match against Ulster champions Gaoth Dobhair in Ruislip last Saturday. London narrowly lost that match 2-13 to 3-11, but Deely feels they are in good shape.

Gaoth Dobhair's Odhrán Mac Niallais tries to escape the attention of the London rearguard during the two sides' challenge game last weekend.
Advertisement

He is delighted with the calibre of player he has at his disposal now for London and feels those recent experiences will stand to his charges in the latter stage of the campaign.

“I’m very happy with all the new players, they’ve come in and bought in straight away to what we are trying to do,” he said.

“It takes a bit of time. It’s good to have characters like Mark Gottsche, Liam Gavaghan, Ryan Jones and lads like that, players who have been there for the past few years.

“Training has been fresh, it has been my fourth season but it feels new again every year, which is great and I hope the lads aren’t bored with me yet!

“After Limerick, we go away to Derry then we’re home to Wexford and away to Antrim. So it is a very difficult beginning to the league. You couldn’t get much harder really.  But for us it’s all about bedding in a team and being ready for the Championship.”

 

See More: Ciaran Deely, GAA, Limerick GAA, London GAA

Related

London lose out to Louth in All Ireland qualifier
Sport 7 months ago

London lose out to Louth in All Ireland qualifier

By: Stephen Mahon

London manager Ciaran Deely believes Louth tie is a shot at redemption
Sport 7 months ago

London manager Ciaran Deely believes Louth tie is a shot at redemption

By: Stephen Mahon

London boss Ciaran Deely slams GAA's proposal for Senior Football Championship overhaul
Sport 2 years ago

London boss Ciaran Deely slams GAA's proposal for Senior Football Championship overhaul

By: Jamie Casey

Latest

Shocking footage shows drink driver narrowly missing father and baby
News 54 minutes ago

Shocking footage shows drink driver narrowly missing father and baby

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irishman Doherty prevents Wolves FA Cup upset as late equaliser breaks Shrewsbury hearts
Sport 2 hours ago

Irishman Doherty prevents Wolves FA Cup upset as late equaliser breaks Shrewsbury hearts

By: Gerard Donaghy

Hibs reportedly suspend manager Neil Lennon after ‘heated’ team meeting
Sport 8 hours ago

Hibs reportedly suspend manager Neil Lennon after ‘heated’ team meeting

By: Gerard Donaghy

Mock wall to be built on Irish border today during Brexit protest
News 9 hours ago

Mock wall to be built on Irish border today during Brexit protest

By: Gerard Donaghy

Has Solskjaer done enough to land Manchester United job permanently after Arsenal win?
Sport 20 hours ago

Has Solskjaer done enough to land Manchester United job permanently after Arsenal win?

By: Gerard Donaghy