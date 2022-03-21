London Irish are having their annual St Patrick’s Party on Saturday and want you to come

London Irish are having their annual St Patrick’s Party on Saturday at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The exiles will take on Northampton in the Gallagher Premiership and they would like you to enjoy the celebration on the day.

Here are some of the details for the day that can be found on the London Irish website

BEFORE THE GAME:

The London Irish community team are running their St Patrick’s Festival at Gunnersbury Park, with 74 teams of U7-U10 children from local clubs taking part. If you’re in the area early, head over the road and cheer on the youngsters!

The bars, food stalls and entertainment outside the stadium will open at 12pm, with gates opening at 1pm. Please note – there is no re-admittance . Once supporters enter the stadium through the turnstiles, they cannot leave and re-enter.

The supporter village outside of the stadium will be split into three locations – the West Zone, East Zone and Activity Zone. As well as the supporter village outside the stadium, this year we are bringing the party inside the stadium! Supporters can take to their seats and enjoy live music and entertainment within the bowl in the build-up to kick-off. Here’s what you can expect in each area:

TICKETS:

Tickets are on sale from £25 for adults and £10 for kids - book online here.

A group package is available in the West Stand, offering four tickets for just £50!

Group discounts are available for 10 or more adults, email [email protected]

All ticket prices increase by £3 on match day.

Match tickets can either be sent via email as PDF’s that can be printed or displayed on your phone, or accessed through the London Irish App. Instructions for how to use the app can be found here.

West Zone:

Open from 12pm until 2.15pm

301 Bar - run by Topsy Ojo and Conor Gilsenan, with appearances from London Irish Legends!

Pop-up Bar

Paddy’s Fish & Chips

Cluck Fried Chicken

Live music

Retail stall selling St Patrick's Party t-shirts and other souvenir items

East Zone:

Open from 12pm until 2.15pm, and from the final whistle until 7pm

301 Bar (that's right - there are two!)

Twelves & Eights Hot Dogs

Mexican Seoul Korean Tacos

Live music

Activity Zone:

Open from 12pm until 2pm

Dodgems

Inflatable obstacle course

Rodeo rugby ball

Bouncy castle

Pick and mix

Milkshakes, hot drinks & soft drinks

Candyfloss

Popcorn

In the bowl:

Open from 1pm

The Reels will perform live within the bowl from 1pm to 2pm. The Reels take traditional Irish classics and give them a modern twist – guaranteed to get you dancing!

The London Irish Community Choir will be performing Fields of Athenry

T-shirts will be fired into the crowds from t-shirt cannons – see if you can catch one!

Fitzy’s Kitchen and Four Provinces Bar will be serving up a range of food and drinks in the concourses, including Guinness, Grolsch, wine, pies, burgers, confectionary and lots more. Please note the Brentford Community Stadium is a cashless stadium and only contactless payments will be accepted.

HALF-TIME

At half-time, supporters will be treated to a performance from the brilliant Scoil Rince Céim Óir Irish Dancers

Our half-time competition - Kick Your Way To Cayman – will be taking place, and this time there will be a guaranteed winner! That’s right, someone will definitely be winning a trip to the Cayman Islands! If you want it to be you, click here to apply to take part.

Please note the Brentford Community Stadium is a no smoking stadium. Supporters will not be re-admitted if they leave the ground to smoke.

AFTER THE GAME

Following the full-time whistle, the BibleCode Sundays will be taking to the stage and performing live within the bowl until 7pm.

The concourse bars in the stadium will remain open until 7pm.

The supporter village outside the stadium in the East and West zones will be open until 7pm. The Activity zone is only open before the game.

The Dugout bar will stay open until 8pm. The Dugout bar can be accessed via Gate B.

After the Dugout closes, why not visit one of our Pub Partners in the local area? Head to our dedicated Pub Partner pageto find out which pubs we recommend and any special offers for London Irish supporters!

If you plan to stay overnight near the stadium, London Irish’s Official Hotel Partner Clayton Hotel Chiswick is a ten minute walk from the stadium and offers spacious rooms with free Wi-Fi, fitness suite and an onsite bar and restaurant. London Irish Members are eligible for a 15% discount on accommodation – book by calling 020 8996 5200.

An alternative accommodation option is the Coach & Horses Pub on Kew Green. The Coach & Horses has 31 botanical inspired boutique hotel rooms and is a stone’s throw from the BCS. London Irish supporters can save 10% on booking a room. Click here, select ‘business stay’ and use the corporate code LIRISH.

For something a bit more special, our Official Restaurant Partner, Gaucho, has a restaurant just down the road in Richmond. Situated on the bank of the River Thames, the Argentinian steakhouse serves some of the finest beef in the world as part of a broader menu, with an impressive wine selection to match. London Irish Members are eligible for a 25% discount off their food bill by quoting ‘London Irish’ when booking by emailing [email protected] or calling 020 3281 6682.

