LONDON IRISH HAVE MADE three new signings today.

Former Scotland under-20s international outside back Logan Trotter has joined the club, Patrick Harrison and Jamie have also joined the Exiles on a short-term loan from United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh Rugby.

Due to injuries in the front row, the Club has completed the short-term signings of Harrison and Jack with immediate effect.

Harrison, who plies his trade from hooker, has made four outings for the Scottish side. Patrick made his debut against Dragons at the age of 18, making him the youngest hooker in Edinburgh Rugby history.

Loosehead prop Jamie Jack joined Edinburgh Rugby from Championship side Ampthill Rugby towards the end of the 2021/22 season. He started his career with Nottingham Rugby, while studying for a degree in Sport Science and Coaching at Nottingham Trent University.

Trotter, a 23-year-old, once a member of the Academy of United Rugby Championship Club Glasgow Warriors, appeared for his country at the 2017 Under-20 Six Nations and also the 2017 and 2018 Under-20 World Rugby Championships.

Trotter made his first appearance for London Irish in a recent pre-season run-out at Chippenham RFC, aiding in the 29-26 win over Bath United. Logan joins the Exiles as injury cover.

London Irish Director of Rugby Declan Kidney hailed the signing of the young talent and looks forward to working alongside Trotter in the coming weeks in west London.

“On behalf of all at London Irish, I’d like to welcome Logan to the Club as he takes a deserved place in our senior squad.

“Logan has shown glimpses of some really exciting traits that I believe will serve him well amongst our playing roster here at London Irish.”