Man punched by Conor McGregor responds to being barred from recently-purchased pub

A SUITABLE response, if you ask us...

As you may have heard last week, Conor McGregor purchased the pub where he infamously punched a 50-year-old man over a whiskey dispute.

And he didn't just leave it there.

He went on to tweet confirmation that he bought the Marble Arch pub, and that the man in question was barred from entering it again.

Desmond Keogh, the man in question, responded to the news that he is "barred" from the scene of the crime, and his response is completely unsurprising.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, he said: "I’m not really concerned because I probably wouldn’t be going back to it now.

"I wouldn’t be going back anyway, probably especially now. I wouldn’t want to be spending money in his pub to be honest.

"I didn’t really make much of it. It’s no skin off my nose really."

Taking the high road, it seems.

This is the second pub McGregor has bought in that part of Dublin in the past while, as he also purchased The Black Forge in his nearby hometown suburb of Crumlin last year.

While no sum has been reported for this business transaction, it is believed that he forked out approximately €3 million to buy and renovate the Black Forge.