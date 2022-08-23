Manchester United legend Paul McGrath believes yesterday's 2-1 over Liverpool is a 'step on the long road back for the club'
MANCHESTER UNITED LEGEND Paul McGrath believes that United's comprehensive display against their bitter rivals Liverpool is a “Step on the long road back for Man Utd.” 

United came into the game without a win this season and a scrutiny coming from every angle. 

After losses to Brighton and Brentford, the writing looked it was on the wall for new manager Erik ten Hag. 

United produced their best display of the season thanks to determination, drive, and Ten Hag's changes. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored the goals for United. Mohammed Salah scored a consolation for Liverpool late, but it was United who took the three points on Monday.  

According to stats Manchester United covered 113.78 km and completed 155 sprints. That was 51 more sprints than the Liverpool players who ran 110.6km in total. 

“Work as hard as the other team and the result will follow. There will be the odd upset, last night was kids enjoying the art of football.” said McGrath in a tweet after the win. 

He then added in a follow up tweet: “I enjoyed the first half mainly because this belief you have to have twelve touches before the ball leaves your half is insane, think both managers learned something last night. 

“Step on the long road back for Man Utd.” 

Many people agreed with the former United defender's claims on Twitter. United's workrate and intensity was the theme of the night.  

"United's workrate has actually been exceptional without some of the old legs, Finally cheering a United performance!! That’s what it’s all about fight and passion, even if we’d have lost 3-2 it’s a massive step up, were some of the takes on the night. 

Manchester United will play Southampton on Saturday at 12.330.  

