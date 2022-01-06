Matt Doherty linked with a move back to former club Wolves

IRISH FULL-BACK Matt Doherty could be in line for a sensational move back to old club Wolves in a January transfer swap deal over the coming weeks.

Rumors have started to circulate about a swap deal between Adama Traore and Doherty. The pair have been linked to each other's clubs.

It is speculated that Wolves manager Bruno Lage would love to bring the former Bohemians man to the midlands.

The Athletic has reported that Doherty’s move back to Wolves would be a key part of Spurs’ plan to bring Adama Traore to London.

Doherty shined for Nuno Esperito Santo at right wing-back, but has failed to ignite his Spurs career under Conte. He was taken off at half-time against Chelsea in Spurs’ 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat, which led to former Spurs defender Michael Dawson criticizing his performance.

🚨 Tottenham will send Matt Doherty on loan to former club Wolves this month.



(Source: Sun Sport) pic.twitter.com/TPPY08bSnG — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 6, 2022

The belief is that Conte would like to turn Traore into an right wing-back in his 3-5-2 system, that was famous at Chelsea and Inter Milan, Ivan Perisic and Victor Moses are examples of this

A straight swap for the pair might not be a realistic option, as Spurs may have to pay a fee for Adama

The fee for Traore is not known, but will be a loss to Lage's side despite the poor output from attacking areas.

It could be a deal that all parties involved are pleased with.

If Conte did manage to convert Traore into a wing-back, it may spell trouble for the rest of the league.