Matt Doherty will miss Ireland's Nations League games after being ruled out for the season.
Sport

Matt Doherty will miss Ireland's Nations League games after being ruled out for the season.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Matt Doherty of Tottenham Hotspur receives treament for an injury during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on April 9, 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
TOTTENHAM AND IRELAND  FULLBACK MATT DOHERTY will miss the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury in Spurs 4-0 win over Aston Villa.

The Dubliner had leave the pitch after 21 minutes after a coming together with Matty Cash.

According to reports by Sky Sports, Doherty is expected to miss Ireland's nations league game in June and will be out for 12 weeks

Doherty has four assists and two goals in 15 league games this season for Spurs, who are fourth on 57 points after 31 matches.

His most recent goal came against Newcastle.

Antonio Conte, his manager said last week that the former Bohemians man was an example that the other Spurs players should look up to after picking up good form recently.

"He has shown me that not with talking, but with attitude and behaviour. He is playing very well and with great confidence and I am very happy for him. It’s a good example for everyone"

Speaking on the injury on Saturday, Conte said

"No decision is understood to have been made yet over whether the wing-back will undergo surgery"

"I hope nothing serious, I hope", Conte said.

"The doctors are going to check on him tomorrow. I hope nothing serious because he wanted to try to continue to play but then at the end he preferred to come out. I hope so because Matthew is an important player for us and I hope this injury is not serious", he added

Tottenham host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday without Doherty.

See More: Football, Matt Doherty, Spurs

Related

REPORT | France WU19 3-0 Republic of Ireland WU19
Sport 1 day ago

REPORT | France WU19 3-0 Republic of Ireland WU19

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Meet Tommy Smyth, the Irish commentator who has interviewed some of football's biggest stars like David Beckham and Roy Keane
Sport 2 days ago

Meet Tommy Smyth, the Irish commentator who has interviewed some of football's biggest stars like David Beckham and Roy Keane

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Sky produce first ever TV advert for Republic of Ireland WNT
Sport 3 days ago

Sky produce first ever TV advert for Republic of Ireland WNT

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Politicians mark 24 years since historic Good Friday Agreement was signed
News 19 hours ago

Politicians mark 24 years since historic Good Friday Agreement was signed

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man hospitalised after stabbing in Dublin this morning
News 23 hours ago

Man hospitalised after stabbing in Dublin this morning

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes after Eagle Has Landed author Henry Patterson passes away
News 1 day ago

Tributes after Eagle Has Landed author Henry Patterson passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Andy Friend believes that Connacht can overturn Leinster next week
Sport 1 day ago

Andy Friend believes that Connacht can overturn Leinster next week

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Grand National 2022: Research indicates 66/1 Deise Aba will win
Sport 1 day ago

Grand National 2022: Research indicates 66/1 Deise Aba will win

By: Conor O'Donoghue