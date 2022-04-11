Matt Doherty will miss Ireland's Nations League games after being ruled out for the season.

The Dubliner had leave the pitch after 21 minutes after a coming together with Matty Cash.

According to reports by Sky Sports, Doherty is expected to miss Ireland's nations league game in June and will be out for 12 weeks

Doherty has four assists and two goals in 15 league games this season for Spurs, who are fourth on 57 points after 31 matches.

His most recent goal came against Newcastle.

Antonio Conte, his manager said last week that the former Bohemians man was an example that the other Spurs players should look up to after picking up good form recently.

BREAKING: Tottenham's Matt Doherty is out for up to 12 weeks. pic.twitter.com/hmA0Gpe3Jb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 11, 2022

"He has shown me that not with talking, but with attitude and behaviour. He is playing very well and with great confidence and I am very happy for him. It’s a good example for everyone"

Speaking on the injury on Saturday, Conte said

"No decision is understood to have been made yet over whether the wing-back will undergo surgery"

"I hope nothing serious, I hope", Conte said.

"The doctors are going to check on him tomorrow. I hope nothing serious because he wanted to try to continue to play but then at the end he preferred to come out. I hope so because Matthew is an important player for us and I hope this injury is not serious", he added

Tottenham host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday without Doherty.