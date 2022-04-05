LIVERPOOL AND IRELAND defender Megan Campbell will miss Ireland's upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier away to Sweden.

Éabha O'Mahony and Claire O'Riordan have been called into the squad as defensive replacements for the Drogheda native.

The pair had been on standby and will begin preparations at the FAI National Training Center today.

Defender Megan Campbell has remained at her club to receive treatment for a knock and will be assessed over the coming days.

Campbell last played for Ireland in Pauw’s first match at the helm, the 3-2 win over Ukraine in October 2019, before picking up multiple injuries.

A swollen knee picked up at the Pinatar Cup in Spain forced Pauw and the FAI medical team to withdraw her from the squad at the time.

Last weekend Campbell, Leanne Kiernan and Irish centurion Niamh Fahey helped Liverpool win the Women’s Championship title on Sunday.

The Merseyside club won 4-2 win against Bristol City.

Republic of Ireland Women's National Team Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)

2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP QUALIFIER - GROUP A

Sweden v Republic of Ireland

Tuesday, April 12th

Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg

KO 17:30 (18:30 local time)

LIVE on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player Worldwide

