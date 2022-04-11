Ireland women's team play Sweden this week in a World Cup qualifier, here's all the details

VERA PAUW'S IRELAND side take on table toppers Sweden in a big World Cup qualifier this Tuesday.

Sweden are home and dry and will be heading to the World Cup, but for Ireland a win would be huge and give a huge chance of the Irish team of making it to Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

The Girls in Green are tied second with Finland on seven points, but have played a game less than them.

Sweden beat Ireland back in October thanks to a Louis Quinn own goal.

According to The Swedish FA 12.000 tickets have been sold out for the game.

Here are all the details for the game at 17.30 tomorrow.

🇸🇪 The Swedish FA announce that 12.000 tickets are sold for the WWCQ match between Sweden and Ireland tomorrow at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg. If Sweden either win or draw they are clear to play in the World Cup 2023. — Mia Eriksson (@mia_eriksson) April 11, 2022

Where is it on

It will be played Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg

What time

5.30pm

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on RTE 2 and RTE Player starting at 5pm.

Bookies

https://oddspedia.com/football/republic-of-ireland-women-sweden-women-842662

Ireland's squad for the game

Éabha O'Mahony and Claire O'Riordan have been drafted in after Liverpool's Megan Campbell pulled out

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)