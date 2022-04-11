Ireland women's team play Sweden this week in a World Cup qualifier, here's all the details
Sport

Ireland women's team play Sweden this week in a World Cup qualifier, here's all the details

Gothenburg , Sweden - 11 April 2022; Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw speaks to RTÉ at the team hotel in Gothenburg, Sweden, ahead of their FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier match against Sweden on Tuesday. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

VERA PAUW'S IRELAND side take on table toppers Sweden in a big World Cup qualifier this Tuesday.

Sweden are home and dry and will be heading to the World Cup, but for Ireland a win would be huge and give a huge chance of the Irish team of making it to Australia and New Zealand in 2023. 

The Girls in Green are tied second with Finland on seven points, but have played a game less than them. 

Sweden beat Ireland back in October thanks to a Louis Quinn own goal. 

According to The Swedish FA 12.000 tickets have been sold out for the game.

Here are all the details for the game at 17.30 tomorrow. 

Where is it on 

It will be played Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg

What time

5.30pm 

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on RTE 2 and RTE Player starting at 5pm. 

Bookies 

https://oddspedia.com/football/republic-of-ireland-women-sweden-women-842662

Ireland's squad for the game 

Éabha O'Mahony and Claire O'Riordan have been drafted in after Liverpool's Megan Campbell pulled out

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)

See More: 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier, Football, Ireland

Related

Megan Campbell will miss Ireland's upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier away to Sweden
Sport 5 days ago

Megan Campbell will miss Ireland's upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier away to Sweden

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Shane Lowry: "I'm disappointed that someone else is putting on the greeen jacket this afternoon and it's not me"
Sport 2 hours ago

Shane Lowry: "I'm disappointed that someone else is putting on the greeen jacket this afternoon and it's not me"

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Matt Doherty will miss Ireland's Nations League games after being ruled out for the season.
Sport 2 hours ago

Matt Doherty will miss Ireland's Nations League games after being ruled out for the season.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Politicians mark 24 years since historic Good Friday Agreement was signed
News 21 hours ago

Politicians mark 24 years since historic Good Friday Agreement was signed

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man hospitalised after stabbing in Dublin this morning
News 1 day ago

Man hospitalised after stabbing in Dublin this morning

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ange Postecoglou praises Celtic squad as Hoops hit seven against St Johnstone
Sport 1 day ago

Ange Postecoglou praises Celtic squad as Hoops hit seven against St Johnstone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Manchester United star Ronaldo apologises after appearing to knock phone from young fan's hand
News 1 day ago

Manchester United star Ronaldo apologises after appearing to knock phone from young fan's hand

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes after Eagle Has Landed author Henry Patterson passes away
News 1 day ago

Tributes after Eagle Has Landed author Henry Patterson passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy