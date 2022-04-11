Ireland women's team play Sweden this week in a World Cup qualifier, here's all the details

VERA PAUW'S IRELAND side take on table toppers Sweden in a big World Cup qualifier this Tuesday.
Sweden are home and dry and will be heading to the World Cup, but for Ireland a win would be huge and give a huge chance of the Irish team of making it to Australia and New Zealand in 2023.
The Girls in Green are tied second with Finland on seven points, but have played a game less than them.
Sweden beat Ireland back in October thanks to a Louis Quinn own goal.
According to The Swedish FA 12.000 tickets have been sold out for the game.
Here are all the details for the game at 17.30 tomorrow.
🇸🇪 The Swedish FA announce that 12.000 tickets are sold for the WWCQ match between Sweden and Ireland tomorrow at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg. If Sweden either win or draw they are clear to play in the World Cup 2023.
— Mia Eriksson (@mia_eriksson) April 11, 2022
Where is it on
It will be played Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg
What time
5.30pm
Where can I watch the match?
The game will be shown live on RTE 2 and RTE Player starting at 5pm.
Bookies
https://oddspedia.com/football/republic-of-ireland-women-sweden-women-842662
Ireland's squad for the game
Éabha O'Mahony and Claire O'Riordan have been drafted in after Liverpool's Megan Campbell pulled out
Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves).
Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)
Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)
Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)
We are proud to present the first ever @FAIreland Women’s National Team TV ad!
We're calling on the whole country to get behind Vera and the team, as they take on Sweden on Tuesday 🇮🇪
OUTBELIEVE together and we can go anywhere 💚#OUTBELIEVE | #COYGIG ☘️ pic.twitter.com/LqkEImtLiK
— Sky Ireland (@SkyIreland) April 7, 2022