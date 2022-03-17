Michael Obafemi sends message to Stephen Kenny with brace, ahead of Ireland squad selection
Michael Obafemi sends message to Stephen Kenny with brace, ahead of Ireland squad selection

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Michael Obafemi of Swansea City (R) scores his second goal against David Cornell of Peterborough (L) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Peterborough United and Swansea City at Weston Homes Stadium on March 16, 2022 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

SWANSEA'S MICHAEL Obafemi sent a message to Stephen Kenny last night with a brace in the 3-2 victory over Peterborough last night. 

The forward rejected a call-up from Ireland's U-21 manager Jim Crawford yesterday and claimed that he only had eyes for Kenny's senior squad that is set to be announced tomorrow.

Michael has made it clear to us before that he sees himself as a senior international player,” Crawford said

"It’s unfortunate from an under-21s perspective but I’ve had a conversation with his agent and that’s where it’s at at the minute.

“The last thing I said to the agent was that if he ever feels that he wants to come to the U-21s, don’t hesitate to call because we’ll have a conversation around that. In his own eyes, I think Michael sees himself as a senior player.”

Goals in each half from the 21-year-old have increased his goal tally to six goals in nine games for his club and will give him leverage in his stance. 

Stephen Kenny's squad for the games against Belgium and Lithuania may contain the forward and if he retains this level up it will be hard to leave him out. 

Swansea City manager Russell Martin praised the Irish striker

Speaking to the official Swansea City club website, manager Martin had this to say about Obafemi:

“Michael has really paid attention to what we want from him, he is really contributing. He has got himself into great condition,”

“He looks really sharp and clinical, which is just great for us. It has taken him a bit of time, if we had this Michael a little earlier maybe things would look a little bit different.”

He also added

“I think [Michael Obafemi] really feels part of something here, and the supporters have been great with him. They make these guys feel so welcome and such a big part of the club."

