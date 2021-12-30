Michael Van Gerwen slams Covid controls after shock championship withdrawal
Sport

Michael Van Gerwen slams Covid controls after shock championship withdrawal

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: Michael van Gerwen of The Netherlands looks on as Chas Barstow of England throws during Day Four of the 2021/22 PDC William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on December 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

DARTS SUPERSTAR Michael Van Gerwen has lashed out at the World Darts Championship organisers after he was “disappointed, confused and angry after his withdrawal because of a positive test for Covid-19.

The three-time champion was all set to play against Chris Dobey at the Alexandra Palace. Dobey has since gotten a bye to the last 16.

The Dutchman  is asymptomatic and now becomes the third player to test postive for the virus.

He took took to  Twitter to vent his fury at the WDC rule makers

“Really disappointed, confused, angry the way how my world championship is ending,” the Dutchman wrote on Twitter.

“Never expected this outcome as I thought I did everything in my possibility to avoid it. Also ain’t got any symptoms.

“Closing this year of (sic) really quickly. Fans I’ll be back stronger!”

Fellow countryman Vincent Van Der Voort having also tested positive and being forced into isolation will now be joined by his van Gerwen in isolation.

“Of course our health is the most important thing, but you are here to win the tournament,” Van Gerwen told Dutch media outlet AD Sportwereld.

“I never saw this coming. Vincent and I have been almost nowhere. We didn’t even go to the breakfast room (at the hotel), because we thought it was too busy there.

“We get to sit here together now, but we had imagined this very differently. Again, this is really the biggest nightmare.

“I test myself here every day. I don’t know where I got it. Yet we are the loser.”

See More: Darts, Micheal Van Gewen, World Darts Championships

Related

Gerwyn Price calls for World Darts Championship to be postponed due to covid
Sport 22 hours ago

Gerwyn Price calls for World Darts Championship to be postponed due to covid

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Westmeath's Keane Barry, the 19-year-old advances at World Darts Championship
Sport 1 week ago

Westmeath's Keane Barry, the 19-year-old advances at World Darts Championship

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Rising darts star Keane Barry is ready for action in the World Championship
Sport 1 year ago

Rising darts star Keane Barry is ready for action in the World Championship

By: Jack Martin

Latest

Pep Guardiola refuses to admit the Premier League title race is over
Sport 1 hour ago

Pep Guardiola refuses to admit the Premier League title race is over

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Rachael Blackmore's RTE documentary on her year gets rave reviews
Sport 2 hours ago

Rachael Blackmore's RTE documentary on her year gets rave reviews

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ulster v Leinster postponed due to Covid-19
Sport 2 hours ago

Ulster v Leinster postponed due to Covid-19

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Rachael Blackmore wins at Leopardstown on Journey With Me
Sport 20 hours ago

Rachael Blackmore wins at Leopardstown on Journey With Me

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Munster's Ben Healy feels a new deal is 'heading in the right direction'
Sport 21 hours ago

Munster's Ben Healy feels a new deal is 'heading in the right direction'

By: Conor O'Donoghue