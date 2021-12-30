Michael Van Gerwen slams Covid controls after shock championship withdrawal

DARTS SUPERSTAR Michael Van Gerwen has lashed out at the World Darts Championship organisers after he was “disappointed, confused and angry after his withdrawal because of a positive test for Covid-19.

The three-time champion was all set to play against Chris Dobey at the Alexandra Palace. Dobey has since gotten a bye to the last 16.

The Dutchman is asymptomatic and now becomes the third player to test postive for the virus.

He took took to Twitter to vent his fury at the WDC rule makers

“Really disappointed, confused, angry the way how my world championship is ending,” the Dutchman wrote on Twitter.

“Never expected this outcome as I thought I did everything in my possibility to avoid it. Also ain’t got any symptoms.

“Closing this year of (sic) really quickly. Fans I’ll be back stronger!”

Really disappointed, confused, angry…..the way how my world championship is ending.

Never expected this outcome as I thought I did everything in my possibility to avoid it. Also ain’t got any symptoms.

Closing this year of really quickly.

Fans I’ll be back stronger! 💚 — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) December 28, 2021

Fellow countryman Vincent Van Der Voort having also tested positive and being forced into isolation will now be joined by his van Gerwen in isolation.

“Of course our health is the most important thing, but you are here to win the tournament,” Van Gerwen told Dutch media outlet AD Sportwereld.

“I never saw this coming. Vincent and I have been almost nowhere. We didn’t even go to the breakfast room (at the hotel), because we thought it was too busy there.

“We get to sit here together now, but we had imagined this very differently. Again, this is really the biggest nightmare.

“I test myself here every day. I don’t know where I got it. Yet we are the loser.”