Micheál Donoghue will take charge of the Dublin senior hurlers next year
Sport

Galway , Ireland - 26 July 2022; Former Galway hurling player and manager Micheál Donoghue arrives before racing on day two of the Galway Races Summer Festival at Ballybrit Racecourse in Galway. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

DUBLIN have confirmed that Micheál Donoghue will take charge of the Dublin senior hurlers next year. 

Donoghue, an All-Ireland winning manager with Galway in 2017 has replaced Mattie Kenny, who vacated the role after four years. The 47-year-old has been handed a three-year term, 

Noel Larkin and Francis Forde will join O' Donoghue in Dublin. Former Westmeath boss Shane O'Brien will join his team.  



 

O’Brien has also been appointed as the Dublin U20 hurling manager for the three-year period.  

He also reached the All-Ireland final in 2018 and won an Allianz League title in 2017. 

Dublin county board chairman Mick Seavers speaking in a statement said: "We're delighted to announce the appointment of Micheál and his backroom team,"

"Micheál brings a wealth of experience to the role. We wish him and the panel all the very best and look forward to working with Micheál and his team over the coming years." 

 

